When will Netflix's "Quarterback" S2 premiere? Everything we know about new season's release

When Netflix confirmed season two of its NFL docuseries, "Quarterback," it wasn’t just about rolling the cameras again. Set to release on July 8, the upcoming installment will document the different paths of Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins throughout the 2024 season.

While game footage tells one story, "Quarterback" season two goes into homes, locker rooms and decision-making moments.

The newly released trailer on Monday shows both the personal and professional stakes. Goff’s off-field life with his wife, Christen Harper, is woven into the narrative, alongside his on-field leadership.

A particularly buzzworthy moment features Tom Brady, now a FOX analyst, praising Detroit’s offense on air. However, Goff broke the fourth wall with a response: “Yeah, too bad, Tom. You’re retired.”

For Cousins, the cameras reportedly captured his response to Atlanta’s decision to draft Michael Penix Jr., and the moment he was told he would be benched.

Meanwhile, Burrow’s arc focuses on his early-season struggles to a statistical resurgence.

Netflix's "Quarterback" S2 captures three dramatic quarterback journeys

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

For fans starved of football during the offseason lull, "Quarterback" season two offers more than just entertainment. Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins represent three different chapters.

Burrow, rebounding from wrist surgery that cut his previous season short, returned, racking up league-best numbers and clinched the AP Comeback Player of the Year award. However, despite his efforts, the Bengals fell short of a playoff berth.

Goff became the face of a Lions franchise on the rise. Leading Detroit to a commanding 15-2 regular-season record, he carried Super Bowl buzz on his shoulders. But the dream was dashed in a playoff showdown with Washington and breakout rookie Jayden Daniels.

Cousins returned from a torn Achilles and navigated a high-stakes free agency move to Atlanta. Despite signing a $180 million deal, his uneven play and league-high 16 interceptions led to a midseason benching in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.

There's no official word yet on the number of episodes. The original "Quarterback" had an eight-episode structure, each approximately one hour long.

The production faced roadblocks in shooting "Quarterback" S2

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp - Source: Imagn

"Quarterback" season two is produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films and 2 PM Productions.

Season one, featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins (then in Minnesota) and Marcus Mariota, received strong reviews. However, not all quarterbacks were eager to step into the spotlight for season two.

That hesitation led producers to temporarily pivot to "Receiver," a 2024 series which followed players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and George Kittle.

