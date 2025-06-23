"Too bad you're retired": Jared Goff takes shots at Tom Brady in Netflix Quarterback S2's viral new trailer

Tom Brady admired the Detroit Lions' high-octane offense from the FOX broadcast booth last season. In the newly released trailer for Quarterback Season 2, it’s Jared Goff who gets the last word.

In the trailer released on Monday, Brady’s voice rings out during game commentary:

“I’d love to be the quarterback of this offense. It’s just so much fun.”

Seconds later, the scene cuts to Goff saying:

“Yeah, too bad, Tom. You’re retired.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter LINK New season of QUARTERBACK on Netflix — from @NFLFilms and @OmahaProd — premieres Tuesday July 8.

Season 2 of Quarterback, set to drop on July 8, offers fans a deeper look into the personal and professional journeys of Goff, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins. Each quarterback took a drastically different path through the 2024 season.

Burrow’s season was hampered by early injury, and Cousins lost his starting job in Atlanta to rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Jared Goff led Detroit to a stunning 15-2 finish, earning the NFC’s top playoff seed and putting the team on the brink of its first Super Bowl appearance.

Jared Goff is taking up a fun challenge

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Jared Goff reshaped the Lions into a genuine Super Bowl contender. With a strong supporting cast that included playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, Detroit’s offense was among the league’s most dynamic.

Behind the scenes, Goff enters his 10th NFL season working alongside new offensive coordinator John Morton. Though Detroit’s identity was largely built on a balanced attack, tweaks this offseason suggest a potential increase in passing volume.

“It’s a fun challenge,” Goff said during minicamp, referring to learning Morton’s system. "It's new stuff. It's new communication."

The numbers back up Jared Goff’s recent impact. He threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns last season and has hovered around the 4,600-yard mark consistently in recent years.

With defenses likely scheming to shut down Detroit’s formidable run game, the air attack may be emphasized even more in 2025.

This is the second straight year a Detroit star has appeared in a Netflix NFL docuseries. In 2024, Amon-Ra St. Brown was featured in Receiver.

