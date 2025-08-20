  • home icon
  Seth Meyers mourns loss of his dog Frisbee as stars share heartfelt tributes

Seth Meyer
Seth Meyers' dog, Frisbee, passed away (Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/ YouTube)

Seth Meyers is mourning the loss of his dog, Frisbee, and several celebrities and fans paid tribute. Frisbee is a famous regular on TV, first appearing on the Late Night show a few weeks into Meyers' tenure, and even became a crowd favorite in the recurring segment, 'Extreme Dog Shaming.'

However, on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Seth Meyers announced on Instagram that Frisbee had died at the age of 14. Alongside a series of photos of Frisbee, including one when she was very young and another where she was licking the Late Night host's face, Meyers wrote:

"RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go grey with. She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl."
Before announcing his Italian Greyhound's passing, Meyers talked about his dog's declining health during the August 5 episode of his The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers podcast. He told his co-hosts Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer, along with their guest Will Forte and John Solomon, about Frisbee being "really old."

And while the dog is "not actively dying," they understood that she was in her last days. Following Frisbee's death announcement, former SNL co-stars of the comedian and TV show host, and other celebrities paid their tributes in the comments.

Sarah Paulson recalled Meyers' dog as the "darlingest of the darling dogs," while stars like Alyssa Milano, Rachel Dracht, Adam Pally, Kenan Thompson, and more shared their condolences to Meyers.

Seth Meyers previously talked about Adam Samberg's feud with his dog Frisbee

While a lot of Seth Meyers' former SNL co-stars and celebrity friends mourn the loss of his dog Frisbee, one celebrity and SNL alum has a long-standing feud with the late Italian Greyhound: Adam Samberg. Their rivalry, for the lack of a better word, is well-documented.

Frisbee and Adam Samberg (Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/ YouTube)
Frisbee and Adam Samberg (Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/ YouTube)

In March 2023, Samberg roasted Frisbee, saying she's "Seth's nightmare-inducing hellspawn" during a segment called A Grosser Look. He also said that Seth Meyers' dog was "the worst greyhound since the bus," but it didn't stop there. In the July 2025 episode of Amy Poehler's podcast, Meyers and the podcast host conspired to prank Samberg, telling him that Frisbee had died.

Adam Samberg's reply is unsurprising, telling Poehler not to play with the news because he would be "so happy" if it were true. He then called Frisbee a "rat carcass," never mincing words when it comes to sharing his disdain for the dog. Meyers is also aware of Samberg's hate towards his dog, which he detailed in his Late Night show's Q&A session in April 2025.

"He's hated my dog since she was little and now she's 14 years old," he said.
He also recalled a true story with the audience, saying that he sent Samberg a Christmas card with Frisbee part of the picture. However, Samberg mailed the card back to him with Frisbee's face scratched out like a serial killer.

At the time of writing, Adam Samberg has not publicly addressed Seth Meyers' dog Frisbee's passing.

