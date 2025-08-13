"Speaking of romantic goodbyes": Amy Poehler reveals Parks and Recreation’s touching final farewell behind the scenes moment

American actress and comedian Amy Poehler invited her Parks and Recreation co-star, Adam Scott, to her Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Poehler and Scott, who starred as Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt, respectively, on the NBC sitcom, reminisced about their time working together.

Ad

The two, who played a couple on Parks and Recreation, discussed memorable moments involving Ben and Leslie in the show, as well as behind-the-scenes stories. During the August 12 episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the host also reflected on the touching final farewell behind the scenes of Parks and Recreation.

Noting that fans of the sitcom would be eager to learn how the last days of shooting were, the actress added:

Ad

Trending

“Speaking of romantic goodbyes, we all climbed up on the top of the hair and makeup trailer and like did a big toast up there, cuz we shot at a studio called CBS Radford, and it was very like we wrote our names on the wall… I mean, there was just so many proper goodbyes for that show.”

Ad

Ad

The 53-year-old actress also looked back at the shooting day of Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt’s wedding. She mentioned that the entire cast of Parks and Recreation had “fun” and were “goofing around” while filming the wedding scene.

When Amy Poehler brought up how having real champagne became a “problem” on set, Adam Scott admitted that champagne is “not something to have when you have like a ten-hour workday ahead of you.”

Ad

Amy Poehler reminisces about the most “romantic” scene in Parks and Recreation with Adam Scott

Amy Poehler and Adam Scott also talked about the “most romantic” scene between Ben and Leslie. While the Severance actor had a few moments in mind, he mentioned that the Smallest Park episode is his favorite.

“Oh man, it's so sweet… I think, well, there are a couple of nominees. But I think maybe, Smallest Park… I remember really like feeling connected shooting that and just being like this is kind of feeling like how special it was.”

Ad

NBC "Parks And Recreation" 100th Episode Celebration (Image via Getty)

According to Swoon, Smallest Park is the eighth episode of the fourth season of the sitcom. The episode reportedly features the moment when Ben and Leslie decide to make their relationship official.

Ad

Meanwhile, Amy Poehler noted that she liked the beginning of Ben and Leslie’s relationship and the sunflower mural scene. Per Swoon, the latter takes place during season three, episode ten, titled Soulmates. The actress explained:

“I have such a affinity for the beginning parts of Ben and Leslie because I do think it also just reminded me of like, we were, you know, the show was deciding that they were going to love each other too. And I really love this tiny moment when they realize they like the same spot, when they like to sit under the sunflower mural. I love that moment.”

Ad

Parks and Recreation aired from 2009 to 2015. According to Business Insider, it starred Amy Poehler as mid-level Indiana public official Leslie Knope. The sitcom reportedly focuses on the daily life of the Pawnee, Indiana Parks Department. Besides Amy Poehler and Adam Scott, the NBC sitcom also starred Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More