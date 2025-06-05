"Need allies now more than ever!": Perez Hilton reacts as Parks & Recreation star Nick Offerman sends condolences after Jonathan Joss' fatal shooting

Podcaster Perez Hilton responded to actor Nick Offerman’s tribute to Parks and Recreation co-star Jonathan Joss, who died in a shooting incident. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on June 5, 2025, Hilton linked to an article published on his website and thanked Offerman for his compassionate gesture.

"We need allies now more than ever! THANK YOU, #NickOfferman!" Hilton tweeted.

According to a CNN report dated June 2, 2025, 59-year-old Jonathan Joss, best known for voicing John Redcorn on King of the Hill and portraying Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, was killed in a shooting incident in San Antonio, Texas.

As per the report, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department stated that officers were dispatched on May 1, 2025, to a location on Dorsey Drive for a reported shooting in progress. The officers “attempted life-saving measures” until paramedics arrived. However, the actor was pronounced dead by emergency service responders.

In the article posted on his website—linked directly to the aforementioned X post—Perez Hilton reflected on the wave of grief that followed the news of Jonathan Joss' passing.

The podcaster further revealed that shortly after Jonathan Joss' death was announced, Nick Offerman spoke to People magazine about how the tragedy had affected the show’s ensemble cast.

"The cast has been texting together about it all day and we’re just heartbroken. Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy," Hilton added, citing what Nick Offerman had said.

Hilton also acknowledged the significance of Jonathan Joss' contribution to the beloved series. He further added that notable cast members like "Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Chris Pratt" were mourning his loss.

"Truly a tragedy in every sense of the word…," he wrote.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Nick Offerman?

Nick Offerman- Source: Getty Images

In the above-mentioned website article, podcaster Perez Hilton praised actor Nick Offerman for his unwavering support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Hilton referred to Offerman as a "fearless ally of the LGBTQIA+ community", applauding his advocacy "both on-screen and IRL".

Hilton then highlighted Offerman’s 2023 portrayal of Bill, a gay character in The Last of Us, calling his performance in the emotionally resonant third episode "unforgettably gutting".

The podcaster also recalled a significant moment from the 2015 series finale of Parks and Recreation, where Offerman’s character Ron Swanson served as best man at the gay wedding of his hairdresser Typhoon (played by Rodney To) and Craig (played by Billy Eichner).

Hilton further mentioned a recent incident surrounding Nick Offerman’s character, Ron Swanson.

As per a USA Today report dated June 3, 2025, Flynn Jr., son of former national security advisor Michael Flynn, had recently used Swanson’s character to express opposition to Pride Month. Flynn's post included a clip of Ron Swanson throwing a computer in the trash, but with a rainbow flag superimposed over the computer.

"Just wanted to post how I feel about 'pride' month," Flynn wrote.

Nick Offerman immediately called out Flynn’s post and slammed Flynn as "dumb," while pointing out that Ron Swanson was the "best man at a gay wedding."

Reflecting on Nick Offerman's swift rebuttal, Hilton emphasized the importance of public figures standing up for queer communities, especially in times of violence and loss.

"When violence and DEATH is still regularly being brought upon queer folk, people like Nick’s voices are more important than ever. Our hearts remain with Jonathan’s loved ones during this terrible time. Rest in peace," Hilton added.

Jonathan Joss’s husband speaks out following the actor’s tragic death

As per the People magazine report dated June 3, 2025, just hours after the heartbreaking news of Jonathan Joss’s death came to light, his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, offered a harrowing first-hand account of the events that led to the fatal shooting.

Gonzales, who was present at the scene, took to Jonathan Joss' Facebook page to share the details and claimed the tragedy stemmed from long-standing homophobic harassment.

"My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home. That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done," Gonzales wrote

Gonzales further described years of targeted "homophobic" harassment and hostility and added that they were "harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear" that they did not accept their homosexual relationship.

According to his post, the couple had returned to the property to collect mail when they discovered the remains of one of their dogs intentionally left behind. Overcome with grief, they began crying. It was then that a man approached them, yelling slurs.

"He then raised a gun from his lap and fired. Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life," Gonzales added.

In a follow-up post, Gonzales clarified that there were no memorial plans yet and declined GoFundMe donations.

"Instead of donating, Jonathan and I would both rather you spread the word about the consistent injustice done to him, to us, and to our dogs," Gonzales wrote

While fans continue to speculate that Jonathan Joss’s murder may have been a hate crime, SAPD has confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and, so far, has found no evidence linking his death to his sexual orientation.

On the other hand, Nick Offerman remains active with his woodworking business, Offerman Woodshop, and continues his philanthropic efforts through the nonprofit Would Works, which helps at-risk youth gain valuable skills and opportunities.

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More