For seven seasons, Parks and Recreation follows the ambitious journey of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), an optimistic deputy director for the Parks department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Leslie's future is only hinted at in the Parks and Recreation series finale, One Last Ride, where an older Leslie and Ben attend Gary's funeral. They are surrounded by Secret Service, indicating that either of them holds the top job in the government.

Shot as a mockumentary, this Michael Schur (The Office, The Good Place) workplace sitcom started wobbly, but found its footing to become one of the most beloved comedy shows. The show is centered around Knope, who is highly optimistic, almost teetering on idealism. She takes on other decidedly less enthusiastic government employees at Pawnee City Hall to make a mark on her town, leading to many iconic moments in the series.

The show features an ensemble cast, including Adam Scott, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, and Nick Offerman, among others.

Leslie Knope's career trajectory in Parks and Recreation, explained

From the beginning of Parks and Recreation, it is evident that Leslie Knope plans to achieve big things in government. Her mother, Marlene Griggs-Knope, is one of the most prominent figures in the local government, and Knope hopes to follow in her footsteps and go further than just local politics.

Leslie Knope: From deputy director to potential POTUS

As deputy director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie works on prominent projects to keep the department afloat, especially after dried-up government funds threaten the permanent closure of everything she has worked for. This includes the Pawnee Harvest Festival, whose imminent success proves her mettle as a formidable government employee. Riding on the festival's success, she runs for city council.

After breaking up (and reuniting with) Ben to keep her campaign alive and almost losing to Bobby Newport before a recount, she serves on the city council for a few years before being recalled for bringing in too many changes. She goes back to her job as a deputy director for the Parks department before another opportunity comes knocking: Regional Director of the National Parks.

In season 7 of Parks and Recreation, Leslie becomes the Regional Director, securing a national park for Pawnee, among other big career and personal milestones. Keeping her promise to Jen Barkley, she dreams bigger.

Who is the POTUS: Leslie Knope or Ben Wyatt?

Through time skips, Parks and Recreation establishes a future storyline for Leslie. She becomes the Deputy Director of Operations at the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., before she and Ben are approached to run for Governor. Ben, then already a Congressman, steps aside to let Leslie go after her dreams. She won, serving as a successful Governor of Indiana for two terms.

"There are very few things I have asked for in this world. To build a new park from scratch, to eventually become president, and to one day solve a murder on a train."- Leslie Knope, season 2, episode 14 (Leslie's House)

Parks and Recreation jumps timeline into the year 2048, where Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt are at Gary's funeral. A group of Secret Service agents approaches the couple and takes them away. Creator Michael Schur emphasized leaving the scene open-ended. The agents do not address either of them or mention their designation, leaving fans wondering whether Leslie or Ben became the POTUS.

Leslie and Ben move up the career ladder (Image via YouTube/Parks and Recreation)

Based on several clues, fans believe that Leslie was portrayed as the future President. Her grand ambitions, constant mention of wanting to be the POTUS (as far back as season 2), and hard work might have led her there. In another part of the time skip, where she is getting an honorary doctorate, she also mentions an unknown challenge in her future, which could indicate a presidential run.

On the other hand, Ben always wanted to erase his legacy as the teenage mayor of Partridge, Minnesota. As a Congressman, he would have had a straight path to the Presidency. The intentionally open end to a beloved character's story landed well with fans, who believe Leslie achieved her dreams.

