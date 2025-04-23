Parks and Recreation soundtrack: All songs from the show explored

Parks and Recreation's mockumentary-style production followed the good, awkward, and totally terrible moments in the lives of government employees working for the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana. Its multi-camera setup and first-person interview narrative capture real life in a small-town government office.
While the show features a few songs in its soundtrack, it mostly uses ambient sounds and songs that the characters sing throughout the show as its primary source of music. Certain episodes feature original songs by Chris Pratt's character, Andy Dwyer. The music supervisor is Kerri Drootin.
Here are all the songs from the Parks and Recreation soundtrack.
Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 1 (2009)
Whether it's a drunk Leslie (Amy Poehler) singing to Ann or Andy's original songs as the lead singer in Mouse Rat, season 1 featured some fun songs.
- Parks and Recreation Theme – Gaby Moreno and Vincent Jones
- Lady Marmalade – LaBelle
- My Own Worst Enemy – Lit
- Ann – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
- Menace Ball – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
- Remember – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
- The Pit – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 2 (2010)
The gang visits the strip club "The Bulge" and continues to hang out outdoors, going to Halloween parties and Valentine's Day celebrations where iconic classics play in the background.
- Boom Boom Pow – Black Eyed Peas
- Poker Face – Lady GaGa
- Wedding March – Felix Mendelssohn
- Breakin' Dishes – Rihanna
- Parents Just Don't Understand – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
- Every Breath You Take – The Police
- Right Round – Flo Rida, Kesha
- I Feel Love – Donna Summer
- Lonely Soul – The Nights
- I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner
- Celebration – Kool & The Gang
- September – Earth, Wind & Fire
- Monster Mash – Bobby "Borris" Pickett & the Crypt-Kickers
- The Monster Stroll – Jacko
- Jump (ft. Nellie Furtado) – Flo Rida
- Don't Touch Me (Clean) – Busta Rhymes
- In Love With a Stripper remix – T-Pain ft. Pimp C, Paul Wall, and Too Short
- All Out of Love – The Garry Tesca Orchestra (Instrumental cover)
- Lady Red Light 2005 remaster – Great White
- Unskinny Bop – Poison
- Cherry Pie – Warrant
- Too Hot – Lover Boy
- Gangsta Love – Snoop Dogg ft. The-Dream
- I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas
- Tranceported – Jimmy Kaleth, Jez Pike, and Bob Mitchell
- Let's Call The Whole Thing Off – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
- I Only Have Eyes For You – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
- How Does It Feel – D'Angelo
- Sweet Dreams – Linda Montana
- Sex Hair – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
- Turn My Swag On – Soulja Boy Tell 'Em
- Girl From Ipanema – Mulberry Street
- Axel F – Harold Faltermeyer
- Waltz in A-Flat Minor OP. 59 – Dieter Goldmann
- Push Up On Me – Monrose
Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 3 (2011)
The Parks Department organizes a harvest festival, Ben and Leslie take a road trip where the chemistry is undeniable, and the gang busts out some moves at the Snakehole Lounge to bangers in season 3.
- Tik Tok – Ke$ha
- Hey Baby [Drop It to the Floor] – Pitbull ft. T-Pain
- Chariots of Fire – Vangelis
- All Night – Joy Enriquez
- Takin' Care of Business – Bachman Turner Overdrive
- Cradle of Love – Billy Idol
- (Don't Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- Man in the Box – Alice in Chains
- Dancing on the Ceiling – Lionel Richie
- Hey Man Nice Shot – Filter
- Hail to the Chief – US Marine Band
- Pon de Replay – Rihanna
- American Girl – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
- Steal My Sunshine – Len
- Ode to Joy – Beethoven Band
- April Come She Will – Simon & Garfunkel
- Jump Around – House of Pain
- Two Birds Holding Hands – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
- Struggle – Scott Fisher
- Forever Young – Alphaville
- Hot in Herre – Nelly
- Who Dat Girl – Flo Rida ft. Akon
- Come to My Window – Melissa Etheridge
- Clap Your Hands – Sia
- Let's Stay Together – Al Green
- Banjo Bonanza – Don Reno and Bobby Thompson
- Man! I Feel Like a Woman! – Shania Twain
- 5000 Candles in the Wind – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
- Wild Horses – The Rolling Stones
- A Horse With No Name – America
Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 4 (2012)
Leslie needs her pump-up tunes as she runs for city councilwoman. Andy's band, Mouse Rat, collaborates with Ron Swanson's alter ego, Duke Silver, in Parks and Recreation.
- Gonna Make You Sweat [Everybody Dance Now] – C+C Music Factory ft. Freedom Williams
- It's All Good – Chops ft. Lil' Weavah
- Sexy Bitch – Davig Guetta ft. Akon
- Let's Hear It For The Boy – Deniece Williams
- Arabesque No. 1 – Francois-Joel Thiollier
- The Monster Stroll – Jacko
- Brick House – Commodores
- You and I – Rick James
- Girls on the Dance Floor – Far East Movement ft. The Stereotypes
- In The Dark – Dev ft. Flo Rida
- All Will Be Well – The Gabe Dixon Band
- Stand – R.E.M.
- Get On Your Feet – Gloria Estefan
- Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock
- Harsh Realm – Windowspeak
- Take Me Out to the Ball Game (Vocal Version) – All Star Sports Music Crew
- Catch Your Dream – Mouse Rat ft. Duke Silver
- Suite Bergamasque, L. 75: III – Francois-Joel Thiollier
- Don't Know Why – Norah Jones
- This Charming Man – The Smiths
- I Will Remember You – Sarah McLahlan
- Star Spangled Banner – United States of America National Anthem
Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 5 (2013)
Ron's relationship with Diane develops, and so does his passion as underground musician Duke Silver. Leslie and Ben's wedding calls for some delightful music from the cast of Parks and Recreation.
- Shoop – Salt-N-Peppa
- Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock
- Heigh-Ho – Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, and Paul J. Smith
- Here We Come A-Caroling – Ray Conniff
- Hark! The Herald Angels Sing – Duke Silver Trio
- The Smallest Piece – Dan Romer, Benh Zeitlin
- Erry Damn Day – Donnis
- The Park – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
- Canon in D – Johann Pachelbel
- The Flower Duet – Retta
- 5000 Candles in the Wind – Mouse Rat
- Starships – Nicki Minaj
- Make Your Move – The Blue Stones
- Swan Song – Andy Dwyer (Fictional)
Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 6 (2014)
With the Pawnee-Eagleton merger, Leslie decides to throw a music festival to bring unity between the once-feuding towns. Famous music acts like The Decemberists, Ginuwine, and Letters to Cleo (Ben's favorite band) show up in the Parks and Recreation world to throw the rager of the decade.
- Clockwatchers – Tommy Reeves
- Dreamlover- Mariah Carey
- Superstar – Choirboy
- I'm Gonna Be – The Proclaimers
- Unbelievable – EMF
- Hey Jealousy – Gin Blossoms
- Losing My Religion – R.E.M.
- But Anyway – Blues Traveler
- Crush With Eyeliner (Remastered) – R.E.M.
- Summer Nights – Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey
- Kind and Generous – Natalie Merchant
- Sympathique – Pink Martini
- Hello Walls – Willie Nelson
- One Headlights – The Wallflowers
- Buddy Holly – Weezer
- Wildflowers – Tom Petty
- Get Down – LANNtheWRITER
- We Own It – 2 Chainz ft. Wiz Khalifa
- Pop Song 89 (Remastered) – R.E.M.
- Ounce of Bounce – Boom Boom Room
- Song 2 (2012 Remaster) – Blur
- The Show Goes On – Lupe Fiasco
- Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana
- Crane Wife 1&2 – The Decemberists
- The Crane Wife 3 – The Decemberists
- Pony – Ginuwine
- Here and Now – Letters to Cleo
- Sister Christian – Night Ranger
- Pickled Ginger – Land Ho!
Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 7 (2015)
As Parks and Recreation wraps up its series finale, friendships are rekindled, a new mayor presides over Pawnee, and the gang gets back together one final time.
- Tubthumping – Chumbawamba
- Booty Shakin Music – District 78
- Night Rhythms – Michael Dulin
- We Didn't Start the Fire – Billy Joel
- Man! I Feel Like a Woman! – Shania Twain
- Buddy – Willie Nelson
- Hollywood Swinging– Kool & The Gang
- Hits From The Bong – Cypress Hill
- California Love (Original Version) – 2Pac, Roger, Dr. Dre
- It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock
- Donna – Ritchie Valens
- All My Life – K-Ci & JoJo
- Bend Ova – Lil John ft. Tyga
- Monster Mash – Bobby "Borris" Pickett and The Crypt-Kickers
- Two Birds Holding Hands – Mouse Rat (Fictional)
- End of the Line – Traveling Wilburys
Parks and Recreation focused on dialogue-driven dynamics and awkward physical comedy, so their soundtrack was primarily used to give the audience insight into the kind of space and time the show occupied. With fun, peppy tunes, the show captured the early 2000s vibe perfectly.