Parks and Recreation soundtrack: All songs from the show explored

Parks and Recreation's mockumentary-style production followed the good, awkward, and totally terrible moments in the lives of government employees working for the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana. Its multi-camera setup and first-person interview narrative capture real life in a small-town government office.

Ad

While the show features a few songs in its soundtrack, it mostly uses ambient sounds and songs that the characters sing throughout the show as its primary source of music. Certain episodes feature original songs by Chris Pratt's character, Andy Dwyer. The music supervisor is Kerri Drootin.

Here are all the songs from the Parks and Recreation soundtrack.

All songs that feature on the Parks and Recreation soundtrack

Ad

Trending

Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 1 (2009)

Whether it's a drunk Leslie (Amy Poehler) singing to Ann or Andy's original songs as the lead singer in Mouse Rat, season 1 featured some fun songs.

Ad

Parks and Recreation Theme – Gaby Moreno and Vincent Jones

Lady Marmalade – LaBelle

My Own Worst Enemy – Lit

Ann – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

Menace Ball – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

Remember – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

The Pit – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 2 (2010)

Ad

The gang visits the strip club "The Bulge" and continues to hang out outdoors, going to Halloween parties and Valentine's Day celebrations where iconic classics play in the background.

Boom Boom Pow – Black Eyed Peas

Poker Face – Lady GaGa

Wedding March – Felix Mendelssohn

Breakin' Dishes – Rihanna

Parents Just Don't Understand – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Every Breath You Take – The Police

Right Round – Flo Rida, Kesha

I Feel Love – Donna Summer

Lonely Soul – The Nights

I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner

Celebration – Kool & The Gang

September – Earth, Wind & Fire

Monster Mash – Bobby "Borris" Pickett & the Crypt-Kickers

The Monster Stroll – Jacko

Jump (ft. Nellie Furtado) – Flo Rida

Don't Touch Me (Clean) – Busta Rhymes

In Love With a Stripper remix – T-Pain ft. Pimp C, Paul Wall, and Too Short

All Out of Love – The Garry Tesca Orchestra (Instrumental cover)

Lady Red Light 2005 remaster – Great White

Unskinny Bop – Poison

Cherry Pie – Warrant

Too Hot – Lover Boy

Gangsta Love – Snoop Dogg ft. The-Dream

I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

Tranceported – Jimmy Kaleth, Jez Pike, and Bob Mitchell

Let's Call The Whole Thing Off – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

I Only Have Eyes For You – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

How Does It Feel – D'Angelo

Sweet Dreams – Linda Montana

Sex Hair – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

Turn My Swag On – Soulja Boy Tell 'Em

Girl From Ipanema – Mulberry Street

Axel F – Harold Faltermeyer

Waltz in A-Flat Minor OP. 59 – Dieter Goldmann

Push Up On Me – Monrose

Ad

Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 3 (2011)

Ad

The Parks Department organizes a harvest festival, Ben and Leslie take a road trip where the chemistry is undeniable, and the gang busts out some moves at the Snakehole Lounge to bangers in season 3.

Tik Tok – Ke$ha

Hey Baby [Drop It to the Floor] – Pitbull ft. T-Pain

Chariots of Fire – Vangelis

All Night – Joy Enriquez

Takin' Care of Business – Bachman Turner Overdrive

Cradle of Love – Billy Idol

(Don't Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

Man in the Box – Alice in Chains

Dancing on the Ceiling – Lionel Richie

Hey Man Nice Shot – Filter

Hail to the Chief – US Marine Band

Pon de Replay – Rihanna

American Girl – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

Steal My Sunshine – Len

Ode to Joy – Beethoven Band

April Come She Will – Simon & Garfunkel

Jump Around – House of Pain

Two Birds Holding Hands – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

Struggle – Scott Fisher

Forever Young – Alphaville

Hot in Herre – Nelly

Who Dat Girl – Flo Rida ft. Akon

Come to My Window – Melissa Etheridge

Clap Your Hands – Sia

Let's Stay Together – Al Green

Banjo Bonanza – Don Reno and Bobby Thompson

Man! I Feel Like a Woman! – Shania Twain

5000 Candles in the Wind – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

Wild Horses – The Rolling Stones

A Horse With No Name – America

Two Birds Holding Hands – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

Ad

Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 4 (2012)

Ad

Leslie needs her pump-up tunes as she runs for city councilwoman. Andy's band, Mouse Rat, collaborates with Ron Swanson's alter ego, Duke Silver, in Parks and Recreation.

Gonna Make You Sweat [Everybody Dance Now] – C+C Music Factory ft. Freedom Williams

It's All Good – Chops ft. Lil' Weavah

Sexy Bitch – Davig Guetta ft. Akon

Let's Hear It For The Boy – Deniece Williams

Arabesque No. 1 – Francois-Joel Thiollier

The Monster Stroll – Jacko

Brick House – Commodores

You and I – Rick James

Girls on the Dance Floor – Far East Movement ft. The Stereotypes

In The Dark – Dev ft. Flo Rida

All Will Be Well – The Gabe Dixon Band

Stand – R.E.M.

Get On Your Feet – Gloria Estefan

Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

Harsh Realm – Windowspeak

Take Me Out to the Ball Game (Vocal Version) – All Star Sports Music Crew

Catch Your Dream – Mouse Rat ft. Duke Silver

Suite Bergamasque, L. 75: III – Francois-Joel Thiollier

Don't Know Why – Norah Jones

This Charming Man – The Smiths

I Will Remember You – Sarah McLahlan

Star Spangled Banner – United States of America National Anthem

Ad

Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 5 (2013)

Ad

Ron's relationship with Diane develops, and so does his passion as underground musician Duke Silver. Leslie and Ben's wedding calls for some delightful music from the cast of Parks and Recreation.

Shoop – Salt-N-Peppa

Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

Heigh-Ho – Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, and Paul J. Smith

Here We Come A-Caroling – Ray Conniff

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing – Duke Silver Trio

The Smallest Piece – Dan Romer, Benh Zeitlin

Erry Damn Day – Donnis

The Park – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

Canon in D – Johann Pachelbel

The Flower Duet – Retta

5000 Candles in the Wind – Mouse Rat

Starships – Nicki Minaj

Make Your Move – The Blue Stones

Swan Song – Andy Dwyer (Fictional)

Ad

Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 6 (2014)

Ad

With the Pawnee-Eagleton merger, Leslie decides to throw a music festival to bring unity between the once-feuding towns. Famous music acts like The Decemberists, Ginuwine, and Letters to Cleo (Ben's favorite band) show up in the Parks and Recreation world to throw the rager of the decade.

Clockwatchers – Tommy Reeves

Dreamlover- Mariah Carey

Superstar – Choirboy

I'm Gonna Be – The Proclaimers

Unbelievable – EMF

Hey Jealousy – Gin Blossoms

Losing My Religion – R.E.M.

But Anyway – Blues Traveler

Crush With Eyeliner (Remastered) – R.E.M.

Summer Nights – Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

Kind and Generous – Natalie Merchant

Sympathique – Pink Martini

Hello Walls – Willie Nelson

One Headlights – The Wallflowers

Buddy Holly – Weezer

Wildflowers – Tom Petty

Get Down – LANNtheWRITER

We Own It – 2 Chainz ft. Wiz Khalifa

Pop Song 89 (Remastered) – R.E.M.

Ounce of Bounce – Boom Boom Room

Song 2 (2012 Remaster) – Blur

The Show Goes On – Lupe Fiasco

Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

Crane Wife 1&2 – The Decemberists

The Crane Wife 3 – The Decemberists

Pony – Ginuwine

Here and Now – Letters to Cleo

Sister Christian – Night Ranger

Pickled Ginger – Land Ho!

Ad

Parks and Recreation soundtrack season 7 (2015)

As Parks and Recreation wraps up its series finale, friendships are rekindled, a new mayor presides over Pawnee, and the gang gets back together one final time.

Ad

Tubthumping – Chumbawamba

Booty Shakin Music – District 78

Night Rhythms – Michael Dulin

We Didn't Start the Fire – Billy Joel

Man! I Feel Like a Woman! – Shania Twain

Buddy – Willie Nelson

Hollywood Swinging– Kool & The Gang

Hits From The Bong – Cypress Hill

California Love (Original Version) – 2Pac, Roger, Dr. Dre

It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock

Donna – Ritchie Valens

All My Life – K-Ci & JoJo

Bend Ova – Lil John ft. Tyga

Monster Mash – Bobby "Borris" Pickett and The Crypt-Kickers

Two Birds Holding Hands – Mouse Rat (Fictional)

End of the Line – Traveling Wilburys

Ad

Parks and Recreation focused on dialogue-driven dynamics and awkward physical comedy, so their soundtrack was primarily used to give the audience insight into the kind of space and time the show occupied. With fun, peppy tunes, the show captured the early 2000s vibe perfectly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More