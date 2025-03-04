“ I was like, rock it, bro”— Chris Pratt reacts to brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger’s nude scene in The White Lotus series

In the third season premiere of HBO's acclaimed series The White Lotus, the audience was introduced to a bold and unanticipated scene featuring Patrick Schwarzenegger. He portrays Saxon Ratliff—a character representative of the show's intricate exploration of familial dynamics and personal complexities.

Ad

This particular scene not only captured the attention of viewers but also inspired candid responses from Patrick's family, especially his family-in-law, actor Chris Pratt.

Pratt, renowned for his roles in blockbuster films, humorously admitted to being taken aback by the explicit nature of the scene. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said,

"I did not know I was gonna be seeing him fully nude in that way."

Ad

Trending

He added,

"Hey, he looks good, you know what I mean? I was like, rock it, bro."

Despite the surprise, Pratt expressed admiration for Patrick's commitment to his craft and his impressive physical condition.

Chris Pratt's reaction to Patrick Schwarzenegger’s nude scene in The White Lotus

Ad

Chris Pratt, married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Patrick's sister, did not receive prior notice of the explicit content of the scene. He said to Entertainment Tonight that Patrick looked good and he is very proud of him. Pratt continued to praise him,

"He does a great job in White Lotus."

He further elaborated,

"I love the series, The White Lotus. I was a fan from before, so when he got it, everyone was super pumped for him."

Ad

Pratt also shared that "everyone in his family" was also proud of Patrick.

He also spoke to E! News about Patrick's work on the show. Pratt shared that the character portrayed by his brother-in-law is different from his personality. He said,

“He looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is.”

Ad

He added,

“He created a character. And it feels natural and good. I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick.”

About The White Lotus season 3 and Patrick Schwarzenegger’s character

Ad

The third season of HBO’s The White Lotus takes viewers to Thailand. It explores wealth, honor, and hidden insecurities among its rich guests. Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff, the oldest son of Jason Isaacs' Timothy and Parker Posey's Victoria.

Initially exuding entitlement, Saxon’s interactions with guests and staff gradually reveal his underlying insecurities and desire for connection. His dismissive attitude and flirtations produce ripples throughout the resort. It affects both his family's dynamic and the experiences of those around him.

Ad

Ad

Patrick's performance has been praised for adding depth to a character that could have been one-dimensional, landing both arrogance and vulnerability. His role contributes to the show’s signature blend of satire and social commentary, making him a standout in the season’s ensemble.

With its sharp writing and layered storytelling, season 3 remains as captivating as ever. Using its exotic setting and complex characters, the show delivers another thought-provoking exploration of human nature and privilege.

Ad

New episodes of The White Lotus season 3 airs weekly on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE