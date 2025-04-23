Leverage: Redemption season 3 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Prime Video dropped the first three episodes of Leverage: Redemption season 3 on April 17, 2025. Successive episodes will release weekly on Thursday at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. The current season will have 10 episodes, created by John Rogers and Chris Downey, with Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Kate Rorick serving as the show's executive producers.

The crime drama series is a revival of the TNT series Leverage, which ran from 2008 to 2012. The first season aired in two parts, on July 9, 2021, and October 8, 2021, on Freevee, while the second season aired between November 15, 2022, and January 24, 2023. The official synopsis of Leverage: Redemption season 3, as per Prime Video, reads:

"This season, the team pits themselves against a power broker stealing clean water, fight against a Mayor who's both judge and jury of his small town, outrun a mark who's finally caught up with them mid-con, outhustle a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and bring down an industrialist exploiting child labor."

Everything to know about the release schedule of Leverage: Redemption season 3

Gina Bellman plays Sophie Devereaux in Leverage: Redemption season 3 (Image via Instagram/@leverageredemption)

The first three episodes of Leverage: Redemption season 3 were released together on April 17, 2025, on Prime Video. From the next episode onwards, each episode will roll out weekly on Thursdays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT until the finale on June 5, 2025. Audience can sign up for the Prime Video subscription plan at $8.99 per month.

Below is a breakdown of the release schedule of Leverage: Redemption season 3:

Episode no. Episode title Directed by Written by Release date 1 The Weekend In Paris Job Marc Roskin John Rogers April 17, 2025 2

The Digital Frankenstein Job Valerie Weiss Chris Downey and Jacky Watson April 17, 2025 3 The Scared Stiff Job Jonathan Frakes Jamey Perry April 17, 2025 4 The Hustler Job Beth Riesgraf Josh Schafer April 24, 2025 5 The Grand Complication Job TBA Jamey Perry May 1, 2025 6 The Swipe Right Job Erica Watson Maya Vyas May 8, 2025 7 The Shakedown In Clown-Town Job Valerie Weiss Chris Downey and Jacky Watson May 15, 2025 8 The Cooling Off The Mark Job TBA Alayna Heim May 22, 2025 9 The Polygeist Job TBA Andrea Janakas May 29, 2025 10 The Side Job TBA John Rogers June 5, 2025

Plot summary

The titular team kicks off Leverage: Redemption season 3 with a heist gone wrong in Paris. Nevertheless, it leads them to a secret meeting where businessmen and high-ranking politicians are busy securing backdoor government deals. One of the key players, Arizona Mike, holds an auction, which Sophie and Eliot attend posing as a businesswoman and her security guard.

They find Mike auctioning off stolen water tankers from locations left water-deprived. His accomplice, the Russian businessman, Gustav Ekimov, has his eyes set on stolen goods from the auction. The leverage team uses their expertise to outsmart the duo and hand them over to the police before they figure out what has happened.

The second episode of Leverage: Redemption season 3 begins with Harry defending the victim of a shooting accident in court. Steven Pointer is called to testify as his company, Covert Craft, created the gun used in the attack. After realizing that Judge Marlene Gannon is compromised, Harry seeks the leverage team's help to expose her.

Eliot poses as the social media personality, Militia Mountain Man, to gain access to Steven's office, and finds proof that he bribed the judge to do his bidding. Convinced of the judge's corruption, the team sets off to catch Gannon in the act of accepting a bribe. Breanna gets the cleaning guy, Tim, to pose as Frank Stanford to orchestrate the bribe at Gannon's fundraiser.

When Tim hands her the money bag, a suspicious Pointer snatches it away and threatens to turn him in. He is unaware that Eliot switched the cash with a firearm inside the bag. Pointer meets Special Agent Finch to report Frank's bribery, but Finch becomes Juror #7 from Harry's case. He was set up by Sophie to meet Pointer under a false pretext. In the end, Judge Gannon is forced to declare the case a mistrial due to the jury tampering. Her downfall is assured after the press gets wind of her bribery through pictures sent by the leverage team.

In the third episode, Sophie and her team expose a snake oil salesman, Peter Luna, who runs the cryonics company, The Gift of Time. The company preserves the bodies of its clients after their death, so that they can be revived with future technology advancements. However, they rob the grieving families with exorbitant storage fees over the years, leading one of them to contact Sophie for help.

The team plans an elaborate ruse by taking inspiration from Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol to make him the victim of his own schemes. Eliot spikes Luna's drink at his company's Christmas party, causing him to pass out. Upon waking up, he is told that he died 30 years ago and has woken up in the future. Sophie and Harry appear as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Christmas Present, respectively.

To lend credence to his business, Luna claims to have stored his wife Danielle's remains in a secret vault. But it turns out Danielle was not real, and the vault is filled with solid gold. After he escapes from the 'hospital,' Luna is captured by the police, his gold is seized, and his company is shut down for good.

Cast and characters

Christian Kane plays Eliot Spencer in Leverage: Redemption season 3 (Image via Instagram/@leverageredemption)

Below is the full list of cast members from Leverage: Redemption season 3:

Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer

Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey

Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson

Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux

Beth Riesgraf as Parker

Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison

Mary Hollis Inboden as Bobbi/Bobbi Cramer

Anthony S. Goolsby as Juror #7/Juror No. 7

Kanesha Washington as Gisele

Tevin Marbeth as Mateo

Mia Frost as Cheryl

Kim Baptiste as Zoe/Zoe Allen

Jack Tynan as Rick

Mosiah Chartock as Ben Jr.

Chase Breithoff as Biker

Sam Witwer as Peter Luna

Artur Zai Barrera as Gustav Ekimov

Yadin as Goth Garrett

Christoph Sanders as Frank Stanford/Tim

Tyla Harris as Isabelle Dulotte

Jack Coleman as Arizona Mike

Samuel Reece as Florist

Rachael Harris as Judge Marlene Gannon

Satya Nikhil Polisetti as Elton

Billy Blair as Tom

Cody Bruno as Handsome Guard

Royal Ervin as Newswoman

Zarah Hokule`a Spalding as Goth Gail

Margo Gignac as Receptionist

Henry Bazemore Jr. as Greg

Dominique McClellan as Cop #1

Jamie Marie Dunn as Cop #2

Chauncey Slack as Ben Akondro

Maulik Pancholy as Neal Trividi

Annet Mahendru as Reena Trividi

Sean Hankinson as Roger

Sarah Catherine

Kayli Tran

John Charles Meyer as Jack

Jerri Tubbs as Sheriff

Jay Hieron as Vince

Benjamin J. Young as Matt Sandry

Michael Masini as Donovan Keyes

John Neisler as Edgar Allen Wright

Jessie Terrebonne as Jolene

Betsy Borrego as Inez

Matthew R. Staley as Cheryl's Ex-Boyfriend

Adam Henslee as Sam Wood

Ronald Chavis as Coder 2

Jay Dorsey as Sommelier

Keturah Brown as Vault Guard

Envy Tiecy Fundraiser Guest/Pool Hall Player/...(uncredited)

Richard Chattmon as Gamer Fan/Paramedic(uncredited)

Ginger Cressman as Marie Antoinette (Gala Attendee)/Office Worker(uncredited)

Michael Biss as Businessman(uncredited)

Watch the latest episodes of Leverage: Redemption season 3 every Thursday on Prime Video.

