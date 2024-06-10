"She has changed tremendously"— Courtney Hope talks about Sally Spectra's transition at the Daytime Emmys 2024

At the Daytime Emmys 2024, Courtney Hope, who stars as Sally Spectra on the CBS daytime soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, talked about her character's transition. At the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet interview with Dan Kroll, she talked about the character of Sally and said -

"Oh, I think she is changed tremendously in her grounding....everything was kind of up in the air for her in Bold and The Beautiful...'

Later that day, Courtney won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Young and the Restless (1973-present) at the Daytime Emmys 2024. Thorsten Kaye from the same show also won the award for outstanding lead performance in a daytime drama series for his role as Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Young and the Restless, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, is about Genoa City's elite rival families - the Newmans and the Abbotts. These families try to fight each other when it comes to business as they get intertwined in personal relationships.

This soap opera stars Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott, Sharon Case, Amelia Heinle, and Camryn Grimes among many others.

Courtney Hope talks about Sally Spectra's transition at the Daytime Emmys 2024

At the Daytime Emmys 2024, when asked by Dan J Kroll about how Sally has changed from her time on The Bold and The Beautiful to her transition over to The Young and The Restless, Courtney Hope said that she believes that Sally has changed tremendously.

She could never fit in completely in The Bold and the Beautiful since everything there was a disaster for her. While she doesn't quite fit in, Sally appears to be doing better in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Courtney talked about Sally at Daytime Emmys 2024 and said—

"Never really found her fitting but she has got more of that now would not say all of it but some of it.."

Courtney believes that the character of Sally Spectra is like the phoenix, rising and making something new of herself in this soap opera. She admits that she enjoys exploring Sally’s character. According to her Sally is a spectera, who has the strength and the chutzpah that cannot be forgotten.

The character of Sally Spectra was first seen in the show The Bold And The Beautiful in 2017. Courtney Hope originated the role of Sally on this show and exited the show in August 2020. Later that year, it was revealed that Sally will now appear in The Young and The Restless.

While speaking to Soap Central's Dan J Kroll at the Daytime Emmys 2024, Courtney Hope in 30 seconds or less also tells the interviewer about everything that has happened to her character since the last year or since December.

She tells the interviewer that Sally is now back with Adam and living with Adam, which is great and she believes that nothing bad will happen to her relationship, which she says with her fingers crossed.

About that she also said—

"..living with Adam which is great, sometimes kiss of death for Sally. Hopefully fingers crossed."

In 30 seconds or less, she also says that ~ Sally is also seen supporting Conor, Chelsea, and Adam (through his OCD battles). She is also getting back into fashion, which is her favorite thing for Courtney in Sally’s character. At the end of the interview, she exclaims and says that hopes that she has done justice to the character of Sally on screen.

The Young and The Restless is now streaming on CBS.