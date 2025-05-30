"She really went for a bad boy" — Netizens reacts as father of Skai Jackson’s child lashes out at fans over abuse allegations

Skai Jackson's ex-boyfriend, content creator Deondre Burgin, went on Instagram Live on May 28, 2025, and bashed people who kept asking about the alleged abuse allegations and restraining order against him. Burgin denied the accusations by calling them "bullsh*t" and told the netizens to leave him alone.

Ad

According to HotNewHipHop's May 29 report, Burgin and Skai Jackson started dating in 2023. In November 2024, the actress confirmed she was pregnant with her first child. On January 26, 2025, Jackson announced that her son, Kasai, had been born.

On May 19, 2025, Skai Jackson filed for a restraining order against Burgin. Jackson claimed her ex-boyfriend allegedly abused her physically for months and reportedly told her to drink bleach while she was pregnant.

According to TMZ's report, a temporary restraining order was granted. The next court hearing has been scheduled for June 9. An insider close to the actress told People she filed the restraining order to protect herself and her family.

Ad

Trending

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

"The safety and well-being of her family is the top priority. This restraining order was filed as a necessary measure to protect her and her child from continued harassment and threats," the insider stated.

Deondre Burgin's Instagram Live clip was reuploaded by the Instagram page @hollywoodunlocked. It garnered a negative reaction from netizens who bashed Burhin.

Ad

One netizen (@sue2631) criticized Jackson, saying that because the actress went for a "bad boy," she now has to deal with a "bad baby daddy."

"Damn she really went for a bad boy now this is the consequences she stuck with a bad baby daddy," they wrote.

A netizen comments on the actress's ex-boyfriend, Deondre Burgin's, Instagram live. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Some netizens compared the actress's ex-boyfriend to Sid from Toy Story, while another said he resembles rapper Ice Spice and SNL star Pete Davidson's child.

Ad

Netizens discuss the actress's ex-boyfriend, Deondre Burgin's Instagram live. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Netizens bashed Deondre Burgin and called it "depressing" that he's the father of the actress's baby.

Ad

Netizens discuss the actress's ex-boyfriend, Deondre Burgin's Instagram live. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Some netizens seemingly made fun of Yerky Yerky, the name Deondre Burgin goes by. One user (@belikebronny) stated that his real name sounds better, and he should go by the name his mother gave him.

Ad

Netizens discuss Skai Jackson's ex-boyfriend, Deondre Burgin's Instagram live. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Skai Jackson on being a mother

Skai Jackson at the 81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

The 23-year-old actress attended the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors in Los Angeles on Friday, February 21, 2025. On the red carpet, she gave an exclusive interview to People and talked about her son Kasai. She stated motherhood was "exciting" and jokingly shared that her baby eats a lot.

Ad

"I love being a new mom. It's just so exciting. So exciting. I'm here tonight, I'm already missing my baby. But it's been a great month with my new little one... He's definitely giving me a run for my money. He's such a big baby, eats so much, but it's something that I love. I love seeing my baby every day," the actress said.

Ad

Skai Jackson told the media outlet that managing her acting career and her baby is challenging but rewarding. She stated that she had learnt many things about herself after being a mother.

"I feel like being a mom and juggling everything probably has to be one of the hardest jobs, but it's such a rewarding job because I'm doing it for him at the end of the day. So I definitely learned that about myself. I can just handle whatever at this point," Jackson said.

Ad

Skai Jackson's last film, The Man in the White Van, was released in theatres on December 13, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More