"Sleep tight dear Mama" — Zoe Ball announces mother's death after pancreatic cancer diagnosis

In the early hours of April 24, BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball announced that her mother had died after battling pancreatic cancer. Ball took to X to post that the family was "bereft" after her mother Julia's death, accompanied by a picture of her mother when she was young.

"Sleep tight dear Mama. thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts," the caption stated.

This came after Zoe Ball announced on March 6 that she would be taking some time off of work to take care of her mother.

Zoe Ball's mother was moved to a hospice before her death

At around 4.44 am on April 24, Zoe Ball released a heartbreaking statement on social media about her mother's death. According to The Sun, Zoe Ball revealed that her mother had been moved to a hospice for her treatment when she appeared on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show last Wednesday, April 17.

On the show, she paid tribute to the participants of the London Marathon on April 21, thanking the people running for cancer charities. She also dedicated a Bon Jovi track to the paramedics helping her mother in hospice, saying:

"Mum's in hospice now, pretty tough at the moment for the family. I just want to say thank you to John, Scarlett and Charlie, both Charlies, actually, and Sophie and Laura who are really looking after mum."

Zoe first announced the news of her mother's pancreatic cancer on March 6, when she revealed that she would be taking some time off her radio show to care for her ailing mother, stating, "These are extremely tough times." She also thanked the team of doctors helping her mother:

"My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams looking after Mum."

Zoe Ball's son and colleague pay tribute to her mother

According to The Mirror, Gaby Roslin, who has been standing in for Zoe Ball while she was caring for her mother, paid a touching tribute to Julia on the breakfast show.

"Very sadly, Julia lost her fight yesterday and we're all obviously sending so much love to Zoe and the whole family. It's a horrible, awful time - and I know so many of you have been through this, loving a parent and a loved one, and I think the one thing i'd like to pass on is, grief has no rule. There are no rules about this at all," she said.

Gaby also left a heartfelt message for Ball, assuring her that she will always have her back. She then played Fleetwood Mac's Songbird, dedicating the song to her grieving friend.

Zoe Ball's son, Woody Cook, whom she shares with her ex-husband Norman Cook, also posted a tribute to his grandmother on his Instagram, calling her a "wonderful woman" and thanking her for always sending him Valentine's cards.

Ball had previously spoken about her rocky relationship with her mother after her parents' divorce. In an interview with Desert Island Discs, she said:

“It was tough not seeing my mum for all those years, because I think it does make you question a lot of stuff as a kid."

Both mother and daughter reconnected a few years down the line when her mother's third husband, Rick Peckham, was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2012.