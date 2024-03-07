Who are Julia and Johnny Ball? All about Zoe Ball's parents as BBC Radio 2 presenter prepares to take break from show after mother's cancer diagnosis

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball hinted at taking some time off work to be beside her mother, Julia, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Zoe announced the news via social media on March 6, claiming these were "extremely tough times."

Zoe's mother, Julia, was married to her father, Johnny Ball, a famous TV presenter and mathematician. However, the couple soon divorced when Zoe was just two years old.

Zoe Ball's parents' relationship crumbled when the TV presenter was just two

According to The Independent, Julia and Johnny Ball called their relationship quits when Zoe was just two after Julia reportedly walked out of the family home and left Johnny to raise his daughter as a single parent for many years.

Due to this, Zoe reportedly had a rocky relationship with her mother after not having seen her for years. However, their relationship is now mended, with Julia helping Zoe take care of her own children. Speaking to Desert Island Discs, Zoe said:

“It was tough not seeing my mum for all those years, because I think it does make you question a lot of stuff as a kid."

However, not much is known about Julia's career. After she left Johnny, he married Diane Cheryl when Zoe was six years old. According to Hello! magazine, Johnny Ball, a TV presenter and mathematician, was a fixture in children's TV programs for almost 30 years.

He is best known for hosting a series of science and technology-based children's TV programs like Think of a Number, Johnny Ball Reveals All, and Knowhow on the BBC. Zoe Ball made her debut TV appearance as a guest on one of her father's programs, Saturday Superstore, in the 1980s.

Zoe Ball's mother diagnosed with cancer

On March 6, Zoe Ball took to social media to reveal that her mother, aged 74, was diagnosed with cancer. She also stated that she, along with her brother Jamie, were rallying together to support their mom.

"Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with cancer these are extremely tough times, mum is being incredibly brave. my brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams looking after Mum." She wrote on X.

According to The Independent, she also paid homage to the team of doctors and nurses looking after Julia, saying that she will try to continue her work at her BBC show, The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, as usual, but hinted that she might be taking a break to look after her mom.

This news comes after Zoe Ball's absence from the breakfast show in recent times, with her role being covered by fellow host Gaby Roslin. Zoe also expressed her thanks to Roslin for stepping in on her behalf.

As per BBC News, Zoe Ball became the first female on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, replacing Chris Evans in 2019. She also followed in her father's footsteps and became a children's show presenter, hosting Live & Kicking from 1996 to 1999.

She has two children with her ex-husband, Norman Cook, a DJ who goes by the stage name Fatboy Slim. They have a son, Woody, and a daughter, Nelly.