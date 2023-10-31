How to buy tickets to Fatboy Slim’ UK and Ireland tour 2024? Dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Fatboy Slim has announced a new UK and Ireland tour, titled Loves Summer, which is scheduled to be held from Jun. 14, 2024 to Aug. 24, 2024 in venues across mainland UK, Scotland and Ireland. The tour will be the the DJ's first major 2024 tour.

The DJ announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities like Dublin, Glasgow and Halifax, via a post on Instagram on Oct. 30, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from Nov. 1 and can be accessed via the respective venue sites. General tickets will be available from Nov. 3.

Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet, except for the Eden Sessions, which is priced at £61.30 inclusive of all prices. All tickets can be accessed from the offiicial website of the singer or from Ticketmaster.

Fatboy Slim 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates

Fatboy Slim recently released a 25 year anniversary edition of his album, You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’, on Oct. 13 via Astralwerks. The original album, released on Oct. 19, 1998, remains the DJ's most successful album till date.

The album peaked as a chart topper on the UK and Kiwi album charts. It also peaked at number 2 on the Australian album chart. The album received multi-platinum certifications in UK, Australia and New Zealand, as well as platinum certifications in the US, Canada and France.

Now the DJ and musician is embarking on another UK tour, which he elaborated in a general press statement on Oct. 30, 2023:

"Here we go again everyone … this tour covers some stunning locations, many of which I’ve never played before and I’m really excited about it. Roll on the summer."

The full list of dates and venues for the Fatboy Slim UK 2024 tour is given below:

June 14, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Fairview Park

June 15, 2024 – Cornwall, UK at Eden Sessions

July 5, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Castlefield Bowl

July 6, 2024 – Scarborough, UK at Open Air Theatre

July 7, 2024 – Bedfordshire, UK at Tofte Manor

July 20, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

August 9, 2024 – Galway, UK at Galway Airport

August 24, 2024 – Halifax, UK at The Piece Hall

More about Fatboy Slim's career

Norman Quentin Cook, better known by his stage name Fatboy Slim, began his career as a drummer, playing for the new wave band Disque Attack. That was subsequently followed by a more popular stint in the band The Housemartins.

With The Housemartins, the DJ and musician achieved his first breakthrough, with the band's two albums, London 0 Hull 4 and The People Who Grinned Themselves to Death peaking at number 3 and number 9 on the UK album chart respectively.

The DJ adopted the moniker Fatboy Slim after transitioning to a solo career in 1996. Speaking about the moniker, the DJ explained its origin in an exclusive interview with NPR on Sept. 8, 2001:

"It doesn't mean anything. I've told so many different lies over the years about it I can't actually remember the truth. It's just an oxymoron—a word that can't exist. It kind of suits me—it's kind of goofy and ironic."

Fatboy Slim released his last studio album, Palookaville, on Oct. 4, 2004. The silver certified album peaked at number 14 on the UK album chart as well as at No. 28 on the Swiss album chart.