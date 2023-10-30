New Kids On The Block 2024 tour: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

New Kids On The Block has announced their new summer tour, Magic Summer Tour 2024, scheduled for June 14, 2024, to August 25, 2024, in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in celebration of their tour of the same name from 1990-1992.

New Kids On The Block announced the new tour, featuring special guests DJ Jazzy Jeff and Paula Abdul, via a post on their official Instagram on October 30, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from November 1, 2023. Interested patrons must join the band's official fan club, Block Nation, to access said presale. There will also be a Citibank presale for Citi cardholders from November 2, 2023, which can be accessed via Citi Entertainment.

General tickets will be available from November 3, 2023. Ticket prices have yet to be announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of New Kids On The Block.

New Kids On The Block 2024 tour dates

New Kids On The Block embarked on the original Magic Summer Tour on April 25, 1990, in support of their fourth studio album, Step by Step, and their compilation album No More Games: The Remix Album.

The tour was a massive success, selling more than 3,291,987 tickets and grossing over $70 million in revenues. Now, New Kids On The Block are set to revive the tour once again for its 44th anniversary.

The full list of dates and venues for the New Kids On The Block Magic Summer 2024 tour is given below:

June 14, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 15, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 18, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 19, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 21, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

June 22, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis

June 23, 2024 – Prior Lake, Minnesota, at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 25, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Starlight Theater

June 26, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

June 28, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

June 29, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

July 1, 2024 – Highland, California, at Yaamava' Theater

July 2, 2024 – Wheatland, California, at Toyota Amphitheatre

July 3, 2024 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 5, 2024 – Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum

July 6, 2024 – Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena

July 7, 2024 – Chula Vista, California, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 10, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

July 12, 2024 – Del Valle, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 13, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 14, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16, 2024 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater

July 17, 2024 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater

July 19, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

July 25, 2024 – Charleston, South Carolina, at Credit One Stadium

July 26, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

July 28, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 1, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 2, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut, at XFINITY Theatre

August 3, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium

August 4, 2024 – Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 8, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at BankNH Pavilion

August 10, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

August 11, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 15, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 16, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland, at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 17, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

August 22, 2024 – Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 23, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

August 24, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 25, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

New Kids On The Block are best known for their second studio album, Hangin' Tough, released on August 12, 1988. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the UK album chart.