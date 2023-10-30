New Kids On The Block 2024 tour: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

New Kids On The Block has announced their new summer tour, Magic Summer Tour 2024, scheduled for June 14, 2024, to August 25, 2024, in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in celebration of their tour of the same name from 1990-1992.
New Kids On The Block announced the new tour, featuring special guests DJ Jazzy Jeff and Paula Abdul, via a post on their official Instagram on October 30, 2023.
Presale for the tour will be available from November 1, 2023. Interested patrons must join the band's official fan club, Block Nation, to access said presale. There will also be a Citibank presale for Citi cardholders from November 2, 2023, which can be accessed via Citi Entertainment.
General tickets will be available from November 3, 2023. Ticket prices have yet to be announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of New Kids On The Block.
New Kids On The Block 2024 tour dates
New Kids On The Block embarked on the original Magic Summer Tour on April 25, 1990, in support of their fourth studio album, Step by Step, and their compilation album No More Games: The Remix Album.
The tour was a massive success, selling more than 3,291,987 tickets and grossing over $70 million in revenues. Now, New Kids On The Block are set to revive the tour once again for its 44th anniversary.
The full list of dates and venues for the New Kids On The Block Magic Summer 2024 tour is given below:
- June 14, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
- June 15, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- June 18, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 19, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- June 21, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
- June 22, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis
- June 23, 2024 – Prior Lake, Minnesota, at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
- June 25, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Starlight Theater
- June 26, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP
- June 28, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- June 29, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
- July 1, 2024 – Highland, California, at Yaamava' Theater
- July 2, 2024 – Wheatland, California, at Toyota Amphitheatre
- July 3, 2024 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 5, 2024 – Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum
- July 6, 2024 – Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena
- July 7, 2024 – Chula Vista, California, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 9, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- July 10, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater
- July 12, 2024 – Del Valle, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- July 13, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- July 14, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
- July 16, 2024 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater
- July 17, 2024 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater
- July 19, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 20, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 21, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place
- July 25, 2024 – Charleston, South Carolina, at Credit One Stadium
- July 26, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 27, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
- July 28, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- August 1, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- August 2, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut, at XFINITY Theatre
- August 3, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
- August 4, 2024 – Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- August 8, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 9, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at BankNH Pavilion
- August 10, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center
- August 11, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Broadview Stage at SPAC
- August 15, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at TD Pavilion at the Mann
- August 16, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland, at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 17, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
- August 22, 2024 – Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 23, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
- August 24, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 25, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center
New Kids On The Block are best known for their second studio album, Hangin' Tough, released on August 12, 1988. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the UK album chart.