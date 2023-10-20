Ed Sheeran 2024 Asia Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Ed Sheeran has announced a new tour, titled "+ – = ÷ x" Asia Tour, which is scheduled to be held from January 27, 2024, to March 16, 2024, in venues across Southeast Asia and the Subcontinent. It is a continuation of the singer's "+ – = ÷ x" tour, which began on April 23, 2022.

The singer announced that his new tour will feature supporting performances by Calum Scott via a post on his official Instagram account on October 20, 2023, stating:

"Hullo everyone ! Coming back on the road with Mathematics tour in 2024, super excited for these dates they are some of my favourite countries and cities in the world. Starting off in Asia at the start of the year then Europe all summer."

Tickets for the tour are yet to be released. Fans can register on the singer's official website to receive notifications when tickets go on sale. All tickets will be available from the aforementioned website, Ticketmaster, and other licensed ticket vendors.

The tour will begin in Osaka and end in Mumbai

Ed Sheeran started his "+ – = ÷ x" tour in April 2022, starting with a UK and EU tour that ended in September 2022. It was followed by an Australia and New Zealand tour early this year, from February to March.

In April 2023, the singer embarked on a North America tour, which is scheduled to end on October 28, 2023, at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The singer will then start his newly announced Asia tour in early 2024 before beginning a second UK and EU tour in mid-2024, with more dates to be announced in the future.

The full list of dates and venues for the Ed Sheeran "+ – = ÷ x" Asia 2024 tour is given below:

January 27, 2024 – Osaka, Japan, at Kyocera Dome

January 31, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

February 3, 2024 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan, at Kaohsiung National Stadium

February 10, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand, at Rajamangala Stadium

February 16, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore, at National Stadium

February 24, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at Bukit Jalil National Stadium

March 2, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia, at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

March 9, 2024 – Manila, The Philippines, at SMDC Festival Grounds

March 16, 2024 – Mumbai, India, at Mahalaxmi Race Course

Ed Sheeran's debut studio album was released in 2011

Ed Sheeran had his first major album success with his debut album, +, which was released on September 9, 2011. The diamond-certified album was a chart-topper on the UK, Irish, and Kiwi album charts.

The singer-songwriter released his second studio album, ×, on June 23, 2014. The diamond-certified album was equally successful and marked the second album in the singer's mathematics sequence of albums.

In an interview with Project NZ on March 15, 2022, the singer elaborated on the naming convention of his albums, stating:

"The thing with the albums is I, very early on in my career, decided I didn’t… I don’t mean to play it down, but I do have a face for the radio. And I was like, ‘I don’t really want to be a poster boy ever.’ I don’t want to be, like, selling my record being like, ‘Hey, how you doing?'"

The singer continued:

"So I had sort of figured out a way, I was like, ‘I’m going to do it with colors and symbols.’ So I was like, ‘I’d love to get to a point that there’s a billboard of just red with an equals sign, or green with a multiply, or blue with a divide, or orange with a plus, and people go, ‘Oh, Ed’s got an album coming out.'”

Expand Tweet

Ed Sheeran achieved critical acclaim with his third studio album, ÷, which was released on March 3, 2017. The album was a major chart-topper and received multiple diamond certifications as well.