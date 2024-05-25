Sofia Richie shares the name of her firstborn daughter with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie recently revealed the name of her first child with her husband, Elliot Grainge. They welcomed their daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge, earlier this week, on May 20, 2024.

On Friday, May 24, the 25-year-old model posted a black and white photo of her little baby’s toes. She captioned the picture:

"Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍"

According to PageSix, the newborn's middle name, Samantha, is a sweet reference in honor of Sofia's late mother-in-law, Samantha Berg. She had suffered severe complications during childbirth in 1993, which led her to a coma. Berg remained in that state until her death in 2007.

For the unversed, Sofia Richie is the daughter of famous singer, Lionel Richie and his ex-wife, Diane Alexander.

Sofia Richie welcomes first child with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and her husband had known each other for years through Elliot's dad. The CEO of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge, has been a friend of Sofia's father, Lionel Richie, for a long time. The couple revealed that they were dating back in April 2021.

Grainge proposed to Sofia Richie back in 2022 in front of their family and friends during a Hawaiian vacation. She converted to Judaism before their marriage. The pair tied the knot on April 22, 2023, in the South of France. In January this year, the model announced that she was expecting a baby daughter with a maternity photo shoot in Vogue.

The couple welcomed their daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge on May 20, 2024. Sofia Richie had previously stated the changes she had experienced since becoming pregnant. On January 25, 2024, she told Vogue along with a series of snapshots showing off her baby bump:

"She's growing pretty fast. I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

The model also talked about the details of their gender reveal party in the Vogue interview. She said:

"I love the YouTubes and the TikToks, even before I was talking about getting pregnant, of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink. She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together."

Sofia, said that they both "really thought it was a boy" so the news of having a daughter instead "was a true shock" to them. However, the model clarified that her "dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

After Sofia Richie posted the picture on her Instagram revealing her daughter's name, her sister, Nicole Richie, and several celebrities sent love to the family-of-three in the comment section.

Among the personalities who congratulated the couple were singer Katy Perry, reality TV star Kylie Jenner, actress Lily Collins and more.