Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler "almost died" due to complications from a surgery last year

On the May 4 episode of Jamie-Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast, The Sopranos actress revealed she almost died due to complications from surgery in 2023 after returning from an ashram in India to the U.S. In the podcast, which was recorded in January, she said,

"A little less than a year ago now is when I went to India, and I lived at this ashram, and I had felt so awakened and connected and peaceful...two weeks later, I had a very bad reaction to a surgery and got sepsis and was in the hospital and almost died."

The singer added saying she had never told anybody about the incident, and she was in the hospital, "this much away from death."

"I had never in my life been more sad" says Jamie-Lynn Sigler about 2023

While talking about the incidents that defined 2023 for her, Jamie-Lynn Sigler called it the "year of grieving." She also revealed that she had to turn to a professional for help.

"I had never in my life been more sad, felt more low. But what I learned from India was I had an inability to escape it. I had to sit in it. I would scream in pillows, I would cry to girlfriends... I reached out, I sat by myself, I got a therapist."

In 2001, the actress was diagnosed with Lyme disease and, at that moment, worried that it had returned. After her parents took her to the hospital, Jamie got an MRI and spinal tap and the doctor confirmed she had MS, a disease where the immune system attacks the nervous system, causing the brain to struggle to communicate with the rest of the body.

While speaking to WebMd in 2016, she talked about noticing her leg felt heavy back in 2002. She said,

"It was that feeling right before you get pins and needles - that weird tingling, like your legs are asleep."

In a 2019 Shondaland essay, Jamie, while recalling the hospital moment, said,

"It was probably the most surreal moment in my life. I knew nothing about the disease, to be honest. I fortunately had a doctor who told me right away that as long as I stayed on treatment, there was no reason I couldn't live a full life."

Jamie-Lynn Sigler hid her MS condition for 16 years before revealing it in a PEOPLE story in 2016.

In the March episode of her podcast, when Christina Applegate, who was also diagnosed with MS in 2021 expressed surprise at how she kept it hidden for so long, Jamie-Lynn Sigler revealed that she could cover it with a bunch of lies or excuses such as "I have a back issue", "I must have tweaked my ankle."