  • “Sounds intense”: Fans buzz as first teaser for ‘The Copenhagen Test’ starring Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 13, 2025 00:17 GMT
Simu Liu in The Copenhagen Test (Image via Peacock/YouTube)
Peacock debuted the trailer for The Copenhagen Test, a new espionage thriller series starring Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera coming this December 27, 2025. It follows a first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst who got his brain hacked. He becomes a puppet to the unseen hackers who now have access to everything that he hears and sees.

The trailer introduces Simu Liu as Alexander Hale, facing danger at every corner, and is caught between his allegiance to his country and doing what his perpetrators want. He meets Michelle (Barrera), whose character is as deceptive as they come in a world where he doesn't know he can trust.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Fans were quick to share their reaction to the trailer, with an X user saying that they will be checking it out because the series sounds intense.

Fans also reveled in the concept of the thriller with someone's brain being hacked, which someone called "wild" and "terrifying." They said that they couldn't wait to see how the story plays out and are excited for the series to premiere on Peacock.

Meanwhile, some fans compared The Copenhagen Test to to British TV series Black Mirror, which features the same themes of AI and the dark consequences of technology. However, one fan said that it's a mashup of Black Mirror and Rami Malek's thriller Mr. Robot, which currently scored a high 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, and they couldn't wait to see it.

More about Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera's The Copenhagen Test

In The Copenhagen Test, Simu Liu's character, Alexander Hale, is an open book to his unseen hackers. His challenge would be putting in a performance for his hidden puppet masters every hour of every day while he starts an impossible task of uncovering the identity of his hackers.

Simu Liu at the New York Comic Con 2025 (Image via Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
Besides the identity of his perpetrators, how he can manage to find them when the hackers have access to everything he sees and hears will be the mystery in the thriller. Meanwhile, Melissa Barrera's Michelle is a mysterious siren. She could make or break Alexander's mission.

As seen in the trailer, shared during the show's New York Comic Con panel on Sunday, October 12, the series promises plenty of suspense and action. There is a shot of a car getting destroyed in a fiery explosion, and someone threatening Simu Liu's character if he is suspected of being compromised. First images from the trailer were also shared, including Alexander being pursued by gunmen.

It will be a new role for Simu Liu, who is famous for playing the superhero Shang-Chi. Besides the two actors, the series also stars The Red Door actor Sinclair Daniel as Parker and 13 Reasons Why star Brian D'Arcy James as Peter Moira. Kathleen Chalfant will also be in the thriller series as St. George, while Ready or Not's Mark O'Brien will be playing Cobb.

Meanwhile, Thomas Brandon, who previously wrote in Legacies, will be the showrunner of the new spy series. Jennifer Yale wrote the script and will also be a co-showrunner.

Catch The Copenhagen Test on Peacock on December 27, 2025.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
