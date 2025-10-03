Ted Lasso star Billy Harris reimagined Shakespeare for The Sisters Grimm (Exclusive)

The Sisters Grimm is now streaming worldwide on Apple TV+. Imagine every fairytale you heard from the world of the Brothers Grimm coming to life in the town of Ferryport Landing. In this intriguing and fantastical world, replete with giants, witches, and fairies, two sisters descended from the Brothers Grimm set out to find their parents. The Sisters Grimm features a fantastic (no pun intended) voice cast that also includes Billy Harris. Harris, best known for playing Colin Hughes in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, plays Puck in The Sisters Grimm... yes, the character we know from A Midsummer Night's Dream. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he opened up about what it was like going from a huge hit like Ted Lasso to such an exciting new opportunity.&quot;One amazing thing was we like to challenge ourselves and this seemed like a great challenge, to do something that was just voice. I was a big fan growing up, of animation. I think as an actor it’s trying to tick off things that you especially enjoyed as a child.&quot;While most characters in The Sisters Grimm hail from the timeless stories penned by The Brothers Grimm, Puck stands out as an exception. Luckily, Harris was familiar with Puck from drama school.&quot;I actually did Midsummer Night’s Dream when I was in drama school. So I was there for three years and we did a tour of Midsummer Night’s Dream. I didn’t play Puck but I think we’re all familiar. It’s one of the biggest Shakespeare plays and that felt daunting. Taking on this role and knowing that it’s been done so many times. But wanting to put your own stamp on it,&quot; Harris said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo, the Puck you come across in The Sisters Grimm is not the familiar Shakespearean figure. Harris adds his own signature touch to the familiar name.&quot;I just had to respect the references, respect the history of the character but also know that in order to create a new way of portraying it, I had to delve into myself really.&quot;How Harris developed chemistry with his The Sisters Grimm co-star Ariel WinterThere is a spark, an attraction between Sabrina Grimm, played by Modern Family star Ariel Winter, and Puck from the outset. This was a challenge for Harris because neither star was in the same room while recording their parts.&quot;I have not seen it yet. That was one thing where I was like right…how do we get this chemistry right. Because it’s easy to scream and shout. But that is one thing that I found challenging. Was the more vulnerable side of the show. And then yeah. That sort of budding relationship with Sabrina was something I knew that was coming and I was like I’ve got to make sure we knock it out of the park.&quot;Do you think the chemistry between the two characters is on point? Let us know in the comments below. The Sisters Grimm is now streaming on Apple TV+.