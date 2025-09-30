Original SNL cast member Laraine Newman on her character in The Sisters Grimm (Exclusive)

The Sisters Grimm is an animated series like no other. Sabrina and Daphne Grimm discover that they have descended from The Brothers Grimm, and that their favorite fairy tale characters are alive and well in a town known as Ferryport Landing.Heralding them into this new universe in The Sisters Grimm is Relda Grimm, played by actress Laraine Newman. A veteran of shows such as Saturday Night Live and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Newman was thrilled to be a part of the extensive star-studded voice cast.Speaking to Sportskeeda about what made her consider The Sisters Grimm as a project to take on with her extensive body of work, Newman said:&quot;Well, what is exciting to me is that it is a completely different show than I’ve ever done. It has a completely original approach to storytelling. It takes stories that we’ve known our whole lives- iconic Grimm fairytales- and turns them into something completely different. Funny, scary, exciting, action.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Saturday Night Live alum says that The Sisters Grimm will present characters that we know and love in a brand new manner. Case in point: Prince Charming.&quot;Taking characters that we know and love and giving a different spin on them. Like Prince Charming is the mayor, and he is kind of a doofus. It’s a wonderful, irreverent treatment of these stories,&quot; Newman elaborated.So who is Relda Grimm, and how is she integral to these stories? While avoiding spoilers from The Sisters Grimm ahead of the worldwide premiere on Apple TV+ on October 3, Newman said:&quot;I think that she is a facilitator for a lot of things about these stories. She facilitates a relationship with Sabrina and Daphne. She helps them mature in a way, and get used to and understand the world of Ferryport Landing which is unlike anything. And she also helps them develop their abilities as detectives.&quot;The Sisters Grimm also features Modern Family star Ariel WinterReaders are doubtless aware that Ariel Winter played Alex Dunphy in the critically acclaimed sitcom Modern Family. Laraine Newman wishes Winter and she were in the same room when they voiced their respective characters:&quot;Riju, we don’t work in the same room, unfortunately. It would have been great if we had. I did work with her on a show called 'Sofia the First.' I really appreciate her work. She’s a great on-camera actress. 'Modern Family'…I mean c’mon!&quot;Featuring an exemplary voice cast including Billy Harris (Ted Lasso), Leah Newman, and Abubakar Salim, the show is voiced by true masters of their craft. Newman is full of praise for young Winter:&quot;Her animation work is really…so good. When you think of someone that young having that breadth of talent, it’s really exciting.&quot;Speaking of Ariel, there are two fairy tales that Newman herself is partial towards.&quot;In the Grimm body of work, I would have to say 'The Little Mermaid' and 'Cinderella',&quot; she stated.More exclusives from The Sisters Grimm to follow ahead of the premiere. Follow Sportskeeda for more!