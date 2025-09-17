Acapulco Creator on the relationship between Maximo & his daughter Paloma (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ just concluded the Season 4 finale of Acapulco, which also serves as the series finale, as things now stand. Maximo, a man who has all the wealth in the world (and a wealth of stories to boot), cannot find happiness despite his fortune. Things come full circle in the finale of Acapulco, where Maximo finally has a happy ending. Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for season 4 episode 10. Reader discretion is advised.Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) orchestrates the reopening of Las Colinas, just the way it was when he was a younger man, without the wealth he now has. Acapulco ends with his daughter, Paloma (Vico Escoria), taking over as Director of Operations for the famed hotel. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCreator Austin Winsberg spoke at length about this full-circle moment to Sportskeeda and said:&quot;That was just a nice full circle moment for them. That they went from being estranged and having a lot of resentment towards her father to ultimately seeing in Season 4 that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. That she has a lot of the same work ethic as him. A lot of the same control issues as him.&quot;But were the breadcrumbs for this new role laid throughout Acapulco season 4? Winsberg certainly believes that this was part of Maximo's master plan.&quot;And ultimately, it was always his design by having her help him throughout the season, that she would get more and more invested. And you can see throughout the season how detail oriented she is, how much she forces him to stay on task. Everything that we’re seeing with her that he knew intrinsically about why she would be good at that job,&quot; Winsberg said.When asked if the Acapulco finale was the perfect ending Maximo wanted, Winsberg responded:&quot;So, I think it was just another way to connect them and to keep the family legacy alive at the resort, at the end.&quot;Austin Winsberg also spoke about the great pool of talent in AcapulcoOne of the subjects that Sportskeeda brought up was how funny every cast member was. Austin Winsberg was full of praise for his cast:&quot;I think that’s a credit to both the actors and the writers. And to understanding what was special about everybody and how great…what a deep bench of talented actors we had for the show.&quot;He mentioned the challenges that come with having a cast as talented as the one he worked with.&quot;And the challenge with such a deep bench is writing up to their level and trying to make sure everybody gets their moments. That was probably the hardest thing in Season 4, just making sure that everybody…that we were surfacing everybody enough,&quot; he said.Austin Winsberg signed off with a message that was just as heartwarming as the overarching tone of Acapulco:&quot;Just really proud of all of them. And I feel like everybody was always game and willing and had a wonderful attitude. And I feel very lucky that I got to work with such an amazing group of people.&quot;What was your favorite moment from Acapulco, across its seasons? Should the show have wrapped up only four seasons in?