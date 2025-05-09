"That looks pre scripted" — Internet divided over Fox News guest Camryn Kinsey fainting live on air

A clip of Fox News guest Camryn Kinsey fainting live on air recently went viral on social media. On May 8, Kinsey, a former Trump administration official, joined the Fox News @ Night show with host Jonathan Hunt to compare the political ideologies of President Donald Trump with those of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

They were discussing Biden's comments regarding Kamala Harris's loss in the 2024 presidential election when the incident occurred. Kinsey seemed to have trouble speaking as she said, "Ideology is where… It’s not about uh..." Before she could finish her sentence, her eyes rolled back, and she fell to the floor from her chair.

Host Jonathan Hunt appeared shocked by the incident and almost rose from his chair to help her as a staff member walked onto the set toward Kinsey. Hunt then tried to divert the viewers' attention to another panelist before calling for a commercial break, saying:

"So we're just gonna get some help for Camryn...um.. lemme come back to Lydia while we get some help for Camryn here. Um, so.. uh, Lydia.. the...ah President... We're gonna actually, we're gonna go to a break right here. We'll be right back."

It is unclear what caused Camryn Kinsey to faint. However, after the commercial break, Hunt informed viewers that paramedics were attending to Kinsey and added that she was alright.

The video of the Fox News guest fainting live on air elicited mixed responses from netizens on X. One user claimed that the incident seemed "pre-scripted," writing:

"That looks pre scripted ...that or the edibles kicked in overtime."

Some netizens agreed with the sentiment, claiming that the fainting seemed staged—

"Looks staged to me," one person posted.

"I’m not saying it was staged, but something about that seemed weird - like, that’s not typically how people look when they faint for real. I have no idea why someone would fake something like that, and I hope she’s ok - it just looked strange to me," another user theorized.

Several individuals strongly criticized Fox News host Jonathan Hunt for his actions, condemning him for not trying to help Kinsey while continuing with the show.

"Why didn’t the news anchor immediately go over to help her????" one user questioned.

"Prayers for Camryn. I hope she is ok! This other guy looked shocked, but he did start to ask another question after he just witnessed his partner go to ground! You gotta jump out of your chair and give her assistance right away! That’s a bad look on his part!" another person added.

"How on earth would you continue to broadcast when someone right beside you passes out ? where’s humanity these days? OmG," someone else commented.

Others sent their wishes to Camryn Kinsey and prayed for her swift recovery—

"I hope she has a quick recovery, this is crazy," one netizen wrote.

"Sending prayers. Hoping she makes a swift and full recovery," another user added.

Camryn Kinsey has appeared on Fox News before

This is not Camryn Kinsey's first time on Fox News. In December 2024, the former White House Correspondent appeared on Fox News @ Night for a discussion regarding then newly elected President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit with ABC News, saying that the media can't "slander a US president and walk away unscathed."

According to her LinkedIn profile, Camryn Kinsey graduated with a political science degree from the University of Louisville. She worked as the External Relations Director at the White House in early 2021 before becoming the White House Correspondent for One America News Network during Trump's first administration. After a stint as a PR Strategist at Praetorian Public Relations, she founded her media company, Titan Media Strategies, in July 2024.

Neither Fox News nor Camryn Kinsey has given an update regarding her health as of this article.

