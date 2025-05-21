"The real definition of chaotic bickering siblings"— Fans react to Lee Jae-wook & Lim Ji-yeon's banter on 'Fresh off the Sea 2'

South Korean stars Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Jae-wook have been all over social media for their friendly banter on ‘Fresh off the Sea 2,’ gaining the title of ‘siblings’ from fans. The second season of the tvN variety show commenced airing on Sunday, April 13, 2025, and since then has released over six episodes.

Notably, Lee Jae-wook and Lim Ji-yeon joined Yeom Jung-ah and Park Joon-myun, from the first season, as regular cast members. The two actors have garnered fans’ attention with their on-screen synergy as co-workers. They are often seen bickering and playing games together while also cooking delectables.

Fans of Fresh off the Sea 2 have turned to social media platforms like Instagram, compiling entertaining videos of Lee Jae-wook and Lim Ji-yeon together. Clips of them playing at the beach and in snow have gone viral online.

In another video, The Glory actress tried a hairstyle on the Dear Hongrang actor, which he didn't seem to like, creating a hilarious atmosphere. Meanwhile, several netizens on X have labeled them as ‘siblings’ due to their friendly fights. One fan said,

"jiyeon jaewook being the real definition of chaotic bickering siblings."

Fans continued to discuss the two actors' sibling-like chemistry on the show.

"Im Jiyeon and Lee Jae Wook are really like siblings who play pranks on each other, wow!" a fan wrote.

"people wanted jaewook and jiyeon to be siblings on drama but tvn said no lets cast them on variety show instead," a user stated.

"jiyeon and jaewook our cute siblings," another fan wrote.

Fans expressed their desire to watch Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Jae-wook as siblings in a K-drama. Many of them suggested the scenario where they belong to a chaebol family and get into intense arguments.

"i want them to be in a drama together where they’re both screaming at each other for some reason," a netizen commented.

"lee jaewook & lim jiyeon as siblings fighting for inheritance in a kdrama will be so insane," another netizen commented.

"look at lee jaewook and lim jiyeon running together! I need a drama with them playing siblings from a chaebol family expeditiously!" a user mentioned.

Lee Jae-wook opens up about growing close to Lim Ji-yeon following Fresh off the Sea 2

Lee Jae-wook recently spoke about his experience participating in the tvN reality series Fresh off the Sea 2 alongside Lim Ji-yeon. On May 20, in an interview with Maeil Kyungjae, Jae-wook gave insight into his recently aired Netflix drama Dear Hongrang and the reason behind him appearing on the variety show simultaneously.

He said,

“The works I do have a lot of blood and fast development, and ‘Alchemy of Souls’ has fantasy, and my mother said I had to watch it 4-5 times to understand it. I wanted to do something easy before going to the military.”

Lee Jae-wook revealed receiving an offer to appear on Fresh off the Sea 2 and seized the opportunity to try something new. He also shared that he has become close friends with Lim Ji-yeon, and people find a striking resemblance in their appearances.

He said,

“I've become especially close with Lim Ji-yeon, so I ask her how she's doing. People around me say that I look more like Lim Ji-yeon than my real sister. My real sister also looks like me.”

Fresh off the Sea 2 is a reality TV series that shows celebrities coming together to indulge in the daily activities of people living in a coastal town. They partake in several kinds of jobs at the seaside to come up with cuisine made of seafood.

Meanwhile, Fresh off the Sea 2 airs every Sunday at 7:40 pm KST on tvN and TVING.

