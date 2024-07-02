The ridiculous true story behind Netflix's The Man with 1,000 Kids, explored 

Netflix is now set to release The Man with 1,000 Kids, one of the most unique docu-series it has produced recently. The series will delve into the life and story of Jonathan Meijer, a Dutch musician and content creator who is still active on YouTube.

Meijer, almost unbelievably, is known to have fathered hundreds of kids as a sperm donor around the world, a process which started way back in 2007 in his home country. While the law in the Netherlands stipulates that a person can only supply sperm for 25 children or to 12 women, Meijer went against the rule and, over the years, has allegedly fathered between 500 and 600 kids.

Currently known to be traveling the world while making content about his adventures, Meijer himself recently went into detail about the kind of narration that The Man with 100 Kids will entail and thoroughly criticized Netflix’s decision not to ask for permission from the parents of the hundreds of kids he has fathered, as a donor, around the world.

Trending

Here, we look at the details behind the actual story of The Man with 1,000 Kids.

The Man with 1,000 Kids: Jonathan Meijer donated sperm for hundreds of kids around the world

As it turns out, The Man with 1,000 Kids' focus, Meijer has been known and documented to have fathered possibly up to 600 kids. While the process began way back in 2007 in the Netherlands, he was eventually caught after being known to have fathered 102 kids in his home country alone. This led to an initial court order which forbade him from fathering more children.

However, the focus of The Man with 1,000 Kids found another loophole. The court order did not explicitly stop him from doing the same in other countries, as he proceeded to use a range of aliases to get approved for a number of donation clinics around the world. He then continued to supply sperm to these new institutions, which led to the number increasing dramatically over time.

Regardless, the gig came to an end when a number of mothers who had similar-looking children figured out that they had all received sperm from the same person. The women eventually formed a group intent on stopping Meijer from fooling other prospective mothers around the world and eventually found success.

Regardless, Meijer compared his looks to those of Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt in his online profiles, which led to a lot of demand and donations around the world. He effectively had an addiction and wanted to break a Guinness World Record for most children, even though they were not part of his own family.

Regardless, things seem to have changed, as Meijer said the following in a recent interview with the German media:

"I want to start a family, dream of having five children. Yes, I lied to the women. That was wrong. I wanted to help them."

Furthermore, Meijer also revealed that he would donate his sperm for free but would regularly receive a range of gifts for his troubles, including plane tickets and money, which meant that the process continued until 2017 when a case was filed against him. The Man with 1,000 Kids is set to delve into the court case as well, in detail.

In court, it was found that Meijer had fathered possibly up to 600 children around the world, with the exact figure speculated to have been as high as 800.

Regardless, the Donorkind Foundation was formed by the affected women against Meijer, and the civil lawsuit eventually concluded in April 2023, when a court forbade him from donating sperm and stipulated a 100,000 Euro fine for each infraction that he commits in the future.

The Man with 100 Kids will deal with all elements of the story in detail. The overall case is unique and will now be delved into in detail via the Netflix documentary. The Man with 1,000 Kids will premiere on Netflix on July 3rd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback