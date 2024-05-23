The Try Guys is losing another founding member with Eugene Lee Yang leaving the YouTube group after this season

Eugene Lee Yang was one of the founding members of the popular 'The Try Guys' YouTube group along with Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Zach Kornfeld. In a recent interview with the Rolling Stones, it was revealed that the upcoming season (to start on May 23) will be Eugene Lee Yang's last.

The announcement comes two years after Ned Fulmer was pushed out of the group after he was outed for having an affair with another member of the staff. This only leaves Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld as the remaining founding members.

That said, the news about Eugene Lee Yang's impending departure is not the only announcement made by The Try Guys as the group revealed starting a subscription-based streaming service where viewers can find their videos before they get uploaded to YouTube.

The Try Guys revealed a new streaming service called 2ndTryTV for Eugene Lee Yang's last season

Much like Watcher, it appears that The Try Guys are looking to expand their operations outside YouTube by starting their streaming service. Keith and Zach took to YouTube on May 22 with a video titled the new try guys to announce the brand new website where fans will be able to get access to their content by paying a monthly subscription fee.

Like the more conventional streaming platforms, viewers can look for episodes or watch entire seasons of specific shows like Phoning It In, Without A Recipe, or Eat the Menu without worrying about ads or any kind of censorship that they would have to adhere to for YouTube.

While Keith and Zach do not mention Eugene Lee Yang's departure in the announcement video, they did explain the reasoning for starting their streaming service 2ndTryTV. While talking about making videos, Zach Kornfeld notes that:

"All we care about is making stuff that you truly love. But to get to you, we gotta go through the algorithm."

Keith Habersberger goes on to expand on that, talking about the YouTube algorithm and how it drives viewers to the videos. In doing so, he claims that the algorithm has changed over the years and demands creators to change with it:

"Lots of creators benefit from that algorithm. We have benefited from the algorithm, but as the algorithm changes, if you don't change with it, you will not get surfaced, which means you won't even see our videos on your homepage."

Kornfeld and Habersberger would go on to say that staying on the platform under these circumstances leaves them with two options. As Zach put it, to stay successful on YouTube they would have to make algorithm-friendly videos that do not appeal to their core audience:

"We can be successful on YouTube by making stuff that we and you guys don't truly love."

The other option is to "fade away" by becoming irrelevant as The Try Guys videos will not be liked by the algorithm as put by Keith:

"We can slowly fade away into irrelevancy, making cool sh*t that the algorithm doesn't care about. So with those two roads, we have been thinking about how do we pave a new one."

It appears that The Try Guys have found a solution, and will be taking this new road which includes making content for their subscription-based streaming service 2ndTryTV. Although Eugene Lee Yang might be leaving them, both Keith and Zach made it clear that they will not be leaving YouTube and viewers can still find free content on the platform. But just at a later date.