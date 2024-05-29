The Umbrella Academy Season 4 gets trailer release date 

The Umbrella Academy, which was first released back in February 2019, is one amongst a plethora of superhero shows that attempt to present a unique perspective for its viewers. The Netflix series centers on eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who assembles a team of superheroes after gathering mysterious children who are born at the same time around the world with superpowers. This plot point is somewhat reminiscent of the X-Men, in that a leader eventually gathers a team of superheroes.

Hargreeves, played by Colm Feore, end up numbering the six kids, with Aidan Gallagher’s number 5 emerging as an arguable protagonist. All of the brothers and sisters have a range of superpowers, and attempt to save the planet from a variety of threats.

The show has so far aired three seasons. The last season opened with a gang of superheroes battling against the clock to rescue their world; ultimately, the group fails, but not before Five is able to save his siblings.

Regardless, Season 4 is set to be the last season of the series, which means that the upcoming trailer is an even bigger deal for fans. It is said to be released on the coming Wednesday, May 29, 2024, and should give fans an idea about what the final iteration of The Umbrella Academy will entail.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 gets new trailer announcement

The Netflix series has garnered a respectable viewer base. Rather than viewing superheroes as one-minded saviors, the series sees the group respond in a variety of ways to their powers, with Number 5 gaining the ability to look young, despite having lived a long life already.

Starring the likes of Elliot Page and Aidan Gallagher, the series boasts of a strong ensemble cast which includes the following actors:

Tom Hopper as Luther (Spaceboy)

David Castañeda as Diego (The Kraken)

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison (The Rumor)

Robert Sheehan as Klaus (The Séance)

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Justin H. Min as Ben (The Horror/Sparrow Number 2)

Elliot Page as Viktor (The White Violin)

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Ritu Arya as Lila

Season 4 is set to include only six episodes initially, with director Paco Cabezas revealing that he will be working on another, seventh episode, which will eventually be the series finale.

The six episodes of The Umbrella Academy's Season 4 are set to be released on Netflix worldwide on August 8, 2024. Regardless, with the season itself said to conclude the narrative, fans can expect it to delve into the origin of the superhero team, and what led to the birth of the group at the same time.

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available on Netflix.