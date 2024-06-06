The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon- The Book of Carol sets premiere date with new images

On June 7, AMC Networks announced their latest offering in The Walking Dead universe in the form of season 2 of the spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, in the form of The Book of Carol. Premiering on September 29 at 9 PM ET, the network also released first-look images of Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, generating excitement.

The new season will debut at the Tribeca Festival and feature six episodes. This is the sixth series in The Walking Dead universe, continuing with Reedus as Daryl Dixon and McBride as Carol Peletier, who was reunited with Daryl in Season 1.

AMC releases first images for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon- The Book of Carol season 2

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. (AMC)

The season is confirmed to take up the narrative from where things were left off after season 1, which premiered back in September 2023. Featuring two of the fan-favorite characters from The Walking Dead, season 1 delved into the fate of Darryl Dixon, as he was shown being washed ashore in France with no memory of how he got there in the first place.

Season 1 saw him journey through the country as he struggled to piece together his past. It ended with a special focus on Carol, who was seen searching for her friend and hunting down a man who was riding his motorcycle. She then found out where Darryl was, setting up the new season of the spinoff.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier. (AMC)

Season 2, titled The Book of Carol, is set to delve into McBride’s character as she travels to France. The same had been confirmed via the title of the upcoming season, with the latest images released also focussing on the two titular characters.

While in one image, Carol is seen clutching her motorcycle, the other sees Daryl holding up a shotgun rather menacingly. The latter had found himself in consistent peril in season 1, as his decision to remain in France led to further tension with the locals.

Regardless, while not much has been revealed with respect to the plot via the latest update, fans can expect an entertaining narrative considering the kind of situation both the main characters found themselves, with respect to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The two actors are joined by the likes of Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney. The series will be available on both AMC and AMC+, with the first episode set to be released on September 29, 9 PM ET. Further episodes are expected to be released weekly.