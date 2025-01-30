"The whole family is STUPID"-Murder Under the Friday Night Lights furious with Aiden Fucci's family 

The latest episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights saw the brutal case of Tristyn Bailey's murder play out. The murder, dating back to 2021, has remained one of the most prolific ones in recent years, with the victim being only 13 years old and the perpetrator being only 14. The case also had shocking details spread all across.

One particular thing that stood out for many of the fans who watched Murder Under the Friday Night Lights was the behavior of Aiden Fucci's family, especially his mother, who also allegedly tried to destroy evidence from her son's terrible crime.

Many fans took to social media platforms like X to discuss details about the case, especially about Aiden Fucci's family.

User @CutieWithACane summed up the most prominent emotion going around online, saying:

"The whole family is STUPID."

Many other fans shared this emotion, commenting about the latest episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights.

"They were really willing to let their son get away with murder. They can all rot."- another user wrote.

"Aiden's parents, very suspicious behavior and questions you're asking your son during a murder investigation."- another tweet read.

"Charge the mom as well. 114 stab wounds...you're not a good mom. You failed."- yet another user said.

"30 days. Smh the mom needs to rot with her son."- another user added.

As the perpetrator was so young, it is quite clear why the viewers are criticizing the family so much. Moreover, Aiden Fucci's mother was also charged with tampering with evidence.

What was the latest episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights about?

The latest episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights delved into the murder of 13-year-old middle school student and cheerleader Tristyn Bailey. Bailey was brutally stabbed to death by her schoolmate, Aiden Fucci, who first convinced her to come outside in the early hours of Mother's Day 2021.

After murdering her in the woods, Aiden Fucci allegedly ran back home and tried to hide the evidence. The case was straightforward for the authorities as Fucci was the prime suspect from the start. However, what was startling was that Aiden Fucci had stabbed Bailey 114 times with a Buck knife, the brutality of which sent shockwaves across their community.

On further investigation, the police deciphered that Adrien Fucci had previously expressed his desire to kill people as well as his desire to drag someone into the woods and stab them, much like he did to Bailey. He also reportedly carried a knife around often and pretended to stab his ex-girlfriend with it.

Due to the brutality of the crime, Fucci was charged as an adult, and he pleaded guilty to the murder before his trial. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. His mother was also charged with trying to tamper with the evidence.

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 4 covers this case in more detail. It is available for streaming on Discovery+.

