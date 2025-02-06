"There is a special place in hell for people like Belle Gibson"- Fans furious with scammer after Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix

Apple Cider Vinegar premiered on Netflix today, bringing forth the story of Belle Gibson, a convicted scammer who fooled the world saying she had cancer and suggested managing them through diet, exercise, natural medicine, and alternative medicine therapies. She was declared a fraud and she later confessed to lying about her cancer diagnosis.

The latest Netflix true-crime series revealed this entire story about Belle Gibson and her elaborate scam, which seems to have sufficiently angered fans all around the globe. Many users took to social media platforms to criticize Belle Gibson over her act, which was deemed unnecessary, misleading, and insensitive by many. The real-life influencer was also bashed online previously when her story came to light.

User @Rambots68 summed this up, saying:

"Watching Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix. Um There is a special place in hell for people like Belle Gibson."

Many other fans chimed in with similar responses.

"Apple Cider Vinegar and Belle Gibson who faked surviving multiple cancers and much more for keeping up an online image - oh my. So many of Belle Gibsons around. HAHAHAHHAA. Not taking names, ya’ll."- another user wrote.

"Belle Gibson is not in jail because she's a white woman.Thank you for coming to my TED talk."- another user said.

"Belle Gibson's fake cancer claims and wellness scam led to a massive scandal, tarnishing the reputation of the wellness industry."- another user added.

As the series soars, it seems evident that more and more negative reactions will emerge against Belle Gibson.

What is Apple Cider Vinegar all about?

Netflix's latest true crime show, Apple Cider Vinegar, is about Australian convicted scammer and pseudoscience advocate, Belle Gibson, who claimed to have been diagnosed with cancer multiple times and claimed to have been cured by diet, exercise, natural medicine, and alternative medicine therapies.

These claims came to light after her friend, Chanelle McAuliffe confronted Gibson, and urged her to come forward with the truth. When she refused, McAuliffe reported her and her truth came out to the world.

The series comes from creator Samantha Strauss and stars Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Belle and her friend Millia, respectively. Most of the elements shown in Apple Cider Vinegar are true and based on the real events that transpired.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The life of wellness guru Belle Gibson, who had a large social media following, where she pretended to be suffering from cancer but keeping the disease under control using self-care therapies. She confessed that none of it was true."

The series additionally Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith, Ashley Zukerman, Susie Porter, and Matt Nable, among others.

The series has received good critical response and is already snowballing into a big hit for Netflix.

All the episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar are now streaming on Netflix.

