"They're a superior group of people" - Jennifer Coolidge goes viral with her remarks about the LGBTQ+ community 

American actress and comedian Jennifer Coolidge has gone viral for her latest remarks about the queer community. It came during an April 26, 2025, red carpet interview with PEOPLE at the Tryst Puerto Vallarta: Opening Night Party in Mexico. Tryst Puerto Vallarta is a queer resort from Out100 honoree, Tristan Schukraft.

The reporter asked her how the “gay fan base is different from any other fan base,” and what she loves about “having them love you so much.”

“I think heteros*xual people are more self-conscious. I think gay men and gay women just let it loose and have a blast. They know how to have a really good, really fun time, and they’re really original. They’re a superior group of people,” Coolidge responded.

The 63-year-old has been a longtime advocate of the LGBTQ+ community and has previously shown her support during her 2024 Emmy acceptance speech and at the 2023 GLAAD Awards.

Exploring Jennifer Coolidge’s other remarks about the LGBTQ+ community

During another conversation with the LGBTQ+ publication PRIDE at the Tryst Puerto Vallarta: Opening Night Party, Jennifer Coolidge shared:

“I found my group! Most of my buddies are gay men and gay women, too. [The love] is very, very mutual! I feel like I joined the LGBTQ+ community when I was young. We didn't all know that we were all attracted to each other for the same thing.”

She continued, “I was kind of lost as a young kid. We just all felt like we were the same tribe. I could go on forever about how much it's improved my life. If it hadn't happened and if I hadn't met everyone in the gay community that I know, I think my life would be nothing — and I mean nothing without it."

Last year, Jennifer Coolidge won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Tanya McQuoid in the HBO black comedy drama series, The White Lotus.

During her acceptance speech, the Boston native gave a shoutout to the queer community and thanked “all the evil gays,” for the show’s success, among other people.

It was a nod to her famous line from the show’s second season, “These gays – they are trying to murder me,” and prompted laughter from the audience. The dialogue was said when Jennifer’s Tanya realized that a group of gay men she was on a boat with, and knew her husband, were trying to kill her.

Before that, in 2023, Jennifer Coolidge accepted a similar honor at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards, where she said that the “story of my life” was being “surrounded by gays.”

“I have so much respect for the LGBTQ+ community, and just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me, and that’s why I’m here because I want to give back,” she said back then.

Jennifer Coolidge further shared her belief that every individual has the “right” to be who they are and to “love” whom they want, while being able to share their stories and celebrate themselves in every way possible. She added, GLAAD Media Awards acknowledged the same.

Notably, GLAAD stands for Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation and was formed in 1990 to recognize the talents of the queer community in the entertainment industry.

