Tributes pour in after Brighton drag queen Miss Jason AKA Jason Sutton's death

Jason Sutton, most popularly known by his drag queen persona, Miss Jason, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2024. While the cause of his wasn't revealed, the news was shared with the public by his management Smash Talent. In their statement, Smash Talent referred to Miss Jason as an "incredible light" in the community.

“We are very saddened to hear that Jason has passed away this morning. Jason was an incredible light in our community with 32 years of entertaining us all, and it won’t be the same without him. Jason will never be forgotten. We love you and will miss you immensely. Our thoughts are with Terry Ward [his partner], his family and his friends at this time,” the statement added.

The drag queen from Brighton had made guest appearances in multiple BBC shows and had entertained audiences for over three decades.

Miss Jason performed at Brighton and Hove Pride every year

Not much is known regarding Sutton's personal life apart from the fact that he was born in 1968. Jason Sutton traveled all over the world as his alter ego drag persona, Miss Jason. He began on one-woman shows to entertain people and was a staple at the Brighton and Hove Pride every year. He was also the go-to host for the annual Pride Dog Show. In November 2023, he was appointed the Patron of the Sussex Beacon at Brighton, a charity supporting people living with HIV.

Miss Jason has also had a number of TV show appearances including three BBC One shows. These included The Weakest Link (Drag Queen Special), Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, and Blankety Blank. He also appeared on Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me and created his own TV series for Latest TV titled Miss Jason's House Party.

He was a talented pantomime performer and had acted as one of the wicked stepsisters in 2023's production of Cinderella at The Doubletree by Hilton Brighton Metropole in Brighton. He was also slated to perform as Nurse Nelli in Sleeping Beauty the Christmas before his demise.

According to Brighton and Hove News, Sutton developed loss of hearing and balance problems due to a tumor affecting his ear. His partner, Terry Ward, stated that the diagnosis had a huge impact on him and his ability to perform on stage. Miss Jason's avid fans helped raise money for his hearing aids in 2020 with an online fundraiser.

Tributes pour in to pay homage to "an unsung hero of the community"

According to The Argus, Brighton and Hove Pride paid tribute to Miss Jason, calling him "an unsung hero of the community." A spokesperson for the organization said that Jason was a "well-respected and much-loved member of the LGBTQ+ community" in Brighton and the UK.

"Jason was always first in line for community projects and fundraisers and did much behind the scenes to support local charities and community projects," the spokesperson noted.

BBC Radio Sussex presenter Allison Ferns, Miss Jason's co-star in Cinderella, called him a "wonderful, generous performer" with a "truly lovely, kind soul."

The Sussex Beacon also paid tribute to their patron, effusing that he "brought joy, love, kindness and hope to so many." Paul Hilly, the charity's chairman, stated that his support was appreciated as he was someone who passionately believed in the cause.

LGBTQ venue Legends Brighton also released a heartfelt statement after Jason Sutton's death, calling the performer an "exceptional individual" and "an icon" of the LGBTQ community.