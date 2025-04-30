"Unbelievably proud of them"- Fans react as Weak Hero Class 2 claims the top spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 non-English shows chart

On April 30, 2025, Netflix Korea reported that Weak Hero Class 2 has topped Netflix's Weekly Global Top 10 non-English show chart. The series has garnered 6.1 million views within just three days of release, as reported by SBS Entertainment News on April 30.

Ad

Moreover, season 1 of the series made it on the list as well, coming in at No. 8. Meanwhile, Weak Hero Class 2 also reached the top 10 lists in 63 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Belgium, France, Morocco, Greece, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Other Korean series that made it to the top 10 of the global non-English show chart are Heavenly Ever After at No. 5, Resident Playbook at No. 6, When Life Gives You Tangerines at No. 7, and The Haunted Palace at No. 9, according to Netflix's Tudum.

Meanwhile, Choi Hyun-wook, who plays the role of Ahn Su-ho in the Weak Hero drama series, also shared the news on his Instagram Stories.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about the latest development, as one remarked that they are "so proud" of the cast and crew.

Ad

"I am so unbelievably proud of them," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar reactions continued on X, where users congratulated lead star Park Ji-hoon and expressed happiness about the appreciation that the series is receiving.

"So proud of him. I'm so happy to see jihoon getting the recognition he so fully deserves. My talented star," remarked a fan.

"Mind you, the non english category lumps ALL non-english shows into one… like it’s not just kdramas… oh global hero," reacted another.

Ad

"They deserved the global recognition!!! congratulations to my star idol actor park jihoon, the whole cast and the team behind this amazing series!! fly high weak hero," one fan wrote.

More fan reactions poured in on X, where the cast and crew of the series were praised.

"Big shoutout to the Weak Hero Class team for hitting #1 and #8! You all did amazing, not just the cast, but every single person who was part of this journey! So proud of you all!" exclaimed a fan.

Ad

"Great job to Weak Hero Class 1 and Class 2 team! More than the rankings, what I'm most happy about is that many more got to see these amazing works and got to see and appreciate actor Park Jihoon!" said another.

"Congratulations to park jihoon, to the whole casts and to the people behind this amazing series!!!" added one fan on X.

Ad

More about Weak Hero Class 1 and Class 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

The drama series, based on the 2018 Naver webtoon Weak Hero by Seopass and Kim Jin-seok, is written and directed by Yoo Soo-min, along with Kim Jin-seok and Park Dan-hee. Meanwhile, actors Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, and Hong Kyung star in the lead roles.

The series premiered its first three episodes at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in 2022, while its second season was released on Netflix on April 25, 2025. The story revolves around Yeon Si-eun, who is studious but does not shy away from any fights that come his way. He receives help from Su-ho and Beom-seok, and slowly, a great friendship emerges among the three.

Ad

In the second season, Si-eun is haunted by scars from his past even after transferring to Eunjang High School. There, he forms an unlikely bond with Park Hu-min, Seo Jun-tae, and Go Hyun-tak, but their friendship attracts the attention of a ruthless gang led by Na Baek-jin.

Weak Hero Class 1 and Class 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More