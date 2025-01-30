“Vanessa Bryant would never" - Internet calls out Allison Holker for airing out personal details of her life with Stephen tWitch Boss

Allison Holker recently made an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on January 27, 2025, and revealed personal details about her life with her late husband, Stephen tWitch Boss. Stating how they got intimate on the scaffolding of a Glee concert, Allison revealed that the incident took place years back when the duo were on their own respective tours.

Allison Holker started by revealing that she was once visiting Stephen in Ireland during his tour and continued:

"We found some stairs. We ended up on some scaffolding above everyone watching the Glee part of the show. We were literally looking at the performers from Glee. We just started making out and we were looking down, there's all these audience members screaming and cheering, but they couldn't see us."

Holker added:

"It was kind of romantic. We started doing the deed, and then all of a sudden security was flashing their lights like, 'Who's up here?' We just froze, and then security couldn't see us for whatever reason, I don't know. They left, and we just ran out of there. That was probably the most wild thing I've ever done."

While Allison confessed to not getting caught by the security or the members of the audience, social media users were taken aback when the interview aired, and the clips went viral. An Instagram user, @theshaderoom, also shared Alison's revelations with Jamie Kern Lima, to which another netizen responded and said:

"Vanessa Bryant would NEVER. Like girl, be quiet."

Instagram users bash Allison Holker for revealing personal details about her and Stephen's life: Details and reactions explored (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

As Allison revealed personal details, several netizens commented and asked her to keep the intimate stories under wraps.

Allison Holker and Stephen tWitch Boss got married in 2013

Allison Holker and Stephen tWitch Boss married in 2013, three years after the duo started dating. For the unversed, Holker and Boss met in 2010 on the sets of So You Think You Can Dance. While Allison already had a daughter born from her previous relationship, Boss and she welcomed two more kids during their marriage. Stephen even legally adopted her daughter post their wedding.

The couple was married for 11 years when it was announced in December 2022 that Stephen tWitch Boss had died due to suicide. While personal details about his death were not revealed by the family, it is worth noting that the actor was 40 years old when he breathed his last.

Furthermore, as Allison continues to receive massive backlash for sharing her personal story, she also added in the interview the reason behind her confession. She said:

"The only reason I'm so willing to share this story is he actually shared this story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I was devastated that he was willing to share this on TV."

Nonetheless, Allison has not yet reacted or responded to the criticism by the masses.

