So You Think You Can Dance season 18: Release date, judges, format, and more

Fox's hit reality show So You Think You Can Dance will return with season 18 on March 4, 2024. Until last season, participants entered open auditions to reach the main phase where they performed solo, in pairs, or in groups to master different dance styles. This time, the makers have changed the format slightly as fans will see contestants competing in intense dance challenges each week.

The tasks are designed to give participants a real taste of being dancers in the industry by allowing them to be part of music videos, football half-time shows, or battles with Broadway performers. The audience votes and judges' critiques will determine who will be crowned "America's favorite dancer."

Eliminations will occur weekly, with the top three finalists competing for a cash prize of a whopping $100,000 and the highly coveted champion title of So You Think You Can Dance season 18.

Who are the judges of So You Think You Can Dance season 18?

Apart from a new format, season 18 will also feature new judges including Alison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Holker met her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide in 2022, on the reality show. Announcing the development on Instagram, she wrote:

“So honored and grateful to announce I’ll be judging for SYTYCD !! What an absolute dream come true!!! A full circle moment that has changed my life in quite literally every way. IM HOME!! And sitting next to people I admire and love is just perfection!”

The new judges were initially supposed to join Nigel Lythgoe, the show’s creator and executive producer on the judging panel. However, the veteran stepped down from the position in January 2024 following allegations of s*xual assault against him.

Television presenter and actor Cat Deeley will appear as the host with choreographer Comfort Fedoke being a guest judge during the auditions. As per Variety, while announcing the new season, Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment’s president of unscripted programming said:

“Reuniting Cat, Nigel, Allison and Comfort and, welcoming Maksim into the SYTYCD family, is sure to make Season 18 bigger than ever for their legions of fans around the globe.”

After Nigel’s exit, dancer and internet sensation JoJo Siwa, who was a judge in season 17, was brought back to the judging panel.

Nigel Lythgoe steps down from So You Think You Can Dance amid assault lawsuit

In December 2023, dancer and choreographer Paula Abdul, 61, accused longtime judge Nigel Lythgoe of s*xual assault on two occasions, which allegedly occurred when the duo worked together on So You Think You Can Dance in 2015 and American Idol during the early 2000s, as per People.

Following the lawsuit Lythgoe issued a statement announcing his voluntary exit from the reality TV show before the premiere of season 18. The 74-year-old television producer told Variety:

“I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series. I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

Since Paula Abdul’s lawsuit, two more individuals have come forward with new allegations. The women in question are reported to be contestants who competed in the 2003 all-female reality show All American Girl, as per People. According to BBC, they've sued the former judge for alleged s*xual assault, battery, harassment, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

So You Think You Can Dance season 18 is set to premiere on March 4, 2024, on Fox.