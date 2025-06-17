What did Bryshere Gray do? Charges explored following former Empire star’s latest legal troubles in Virginia 

Actor Bryshere Gray, known for playing Hakeem Lyon on Empire, is reportedly facing criminal charges after an alleged altercation in Chesapeake, Virginia.

He was arrested on Sunday and later released on bail. According to WAVY-TV, the incident happened Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Homewood Suites hotel during an argument with a crew member.

Per the outlet, the alleged victim, Dustin Wilkins, who goes by the name Chosen, filed a complaint at the magistrate's Office. Virginia Law allows citizens to directly report alleged assault incidents to the magistrate to charge the perpetrators or suspects.

Bryshere Gray was charged with misdemeanor battery and assault. Chesapeake Police told WAVY-TV they did not arrest the actor. However, he was held at the magistrate's office.

The actor reportedly has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

Man who brought misdemeanor charge against Bryshere Gray discusses the actor's mental health issues

Per court documents, the alleged victim, Chosen, is one of Bryshere's associates. WAVY-TV reported, Chosen wrote in the arrest warrant that he was explaining to Bryshere that he could not leave the hotel without paying. The associate said he tried to reason with the actor,

"You have enough problems...I am trying to save your life."

However, Chosen alleged Bryshere then charged at him from behind the car and hit him with his shoulder. He continued:

"Fighting me as I was recording the incident over the phone…a blunt blow into me and punching me."

WAVY-TV spoke to Chosen while he was sitting inside his car. He explained,

"The situation with Bryshere, Bryshere has a mental health disorder. Okay. He is not a bad person."

Chosen chose not to disclose what led to their altercation, but said it was spurred by Bryshere's mental health issues. He said the actor was his longtime friend and like a brother to him. Without sharing details, Chosen reiterated that Bryshere Gray was dealing with intense issues concerning his mental health.

Chosen Wilkins said Bryshere was not a criminal, and he did not want the public to diminish the actor's character to that of such during his road to recovery. He said they were helping Bryshere with his ongoing issues, adding,

"Our goal is not to have him in jail. Our goal is not to have him criminally exposed."

Regardless, Chosen Wilkins said despite filing the complaint against Bryshere Gray, he was the one responsible for bailing him out of custody. When asked by the reporter why Chosen paid for his bail, he reasoned Bryshere did not need to be in jail and that the actor could not survive there.

According to EURweb, Bryshere accused Chosen of stalking and said he engaged in the fight driven by "fear and frustration".

It is not confirmed if the former Empire actor is truly suffering from mental health problems.

Bryshere Gray was also arrested in 2020 for allegedly subjecting his ex-wife to domestic violence. He received a 10-day sentence and was ordered to serve 3 years of probation in 2021. However, he was arrested again in 2022 for probation violation.

