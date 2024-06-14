What happened to DJ T Gutta and wife Kalisha Seddens-Dunn? Webbie’s DJ suspected of murder-suicide after a Facebook rant

DJ T Gutta and his wife Kalisha Seddens were recently discovered dead inside their residence at Powder Springs, Georgia on June 9, 2024. Capt. Jason Holcombe of the Powder Springs Police Department said in a statement that the duo were the parents of three children who were present when the incident happened and ran away to another house.

Also known as DJ Notorious Brown, he reportedly fired shots at Seddens and then killed himself. While the former was immediately transported to the hospital, Kalisha was confirmed to be dead on the spot. However, Brown later succumbed to his injuries.

DJ T Gutta was working for rapper Webbie, whose real name is Webster Gradney Jr. Notably, Brown shared a long statement on Facebook before his death, where he referred to Webbie by describing the work experience as "living hell."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Brown also wrote that Webbie refused to pay him and did not like others getting similar popularity. He continued:

"Why y'all think everybody left from around him? I was only supposed to be his tour DJ but I had to be a driver, a dr, a security, a PR, a babysitter, booking Agent, a referee, a counselor, a road manager, and a list of other things."

A glimpse of the Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Natorious T Gutta Brown)

Although an investigation has been launched to find more details about DJ T Gutta and Seddens' death, the police department believes that it was possibly a result of an argument between the duo.

DJ T Gutta heavily criticized Webbie on social media: Facebook post and other details explained

Webbie has been working under the record label Trill Entertainment for more than 20 years and released six albums until now, starting with Savage Life in 2005.

Brown said that Webbie never praised anything he did for the latter over the years. Gutta also claimed that he never complained to Webbie and added:

"All the times he had seizures on the planes, on stages in the hotels, who y'all think was there? Me! Becuz his family ain't wanna deal with him, or nobody on our team wanted to deal with him but me! Then every time we would try to make our money in other ways he always found a way to stop that too."

A glimpse of the Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Natorious T Gutta Brown)

Brown described Webbie as a "straight hater" and he cared a lot about his reputation due to which he avoided clicking pictures with fans. Brown recalled his experience of going on tour with Webbie, saying that he used to complain a lot and the situation was similar to taking care of his kids.

DJ T Gutta further stated that Webbie had to be reminded every day to take his medicine and added:

"The sh*t on the road was so bad our long time manager had a stroke an all, then the producer for Savage Life 6 haf a brain aneurysm or something in that nature becuz he was stressed an all, Webbie wanted him to produce the whole album but not pay & didn't wanna do the split sheets or nothing."

A glimpse of the Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Natorious T Gutta Brown)

Gutta ended by writing that he worked as Webbie's DJ for around 10 years but was never recognized for his talent. He said that there were "more bad times" for all this time and continued:

"That Supa Unit sh*t is the biggest piece of bullsh*t. That sh*t is only designed so Derrick can get paid while everybody else do the work! He promises to help artist but never do."

Supa Unit and many others express their grief over DJ T Gutta's death

While the news of DJ T Gutta went viral, Supa Unit shared a statement as a tribute to him. They said that he was an important part of their brand and his death was a big loss for everyone. The statement also reads:

"Though we parted ways nearly two years ago, this tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and addressing domestic violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his children, during this incredibly difficult time."

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, DJ T Gutta's colleague Porche Madre, who worked with him at a club, said that Brown always preferred to be with his family members when he was not working.

Madre revealed that the pair were inside the club around 24 hours before the news of their death came out. She also said:

"They were sitting next to each other the whole time, vibing through the music and I didn't see nothing that made me think something was wrong or anything like that."

In an interview with WAGA, Kalisha's brother Marquis described her as an "angel." Meanwhile, an official response from Webbie is currently awaited.