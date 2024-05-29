How many kids does Barbara Alyn Woods have? Family life explored as One Tree Hill star divorces husband of 25 years

Barbara Alyn Woods is getting divorced from her husband John Lind after being together since 1999. The former couple share three daughters, Natalie Alyn Lind (24), Emily Alyn Lind (22), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (16). The trio has also followed in their mother's footsteps, establishing themselves in the film and television industry.

On the other hand, John Lind is a producer and assistant director. His IMDb bio states that he is known for projects such as Shanghai Noon, Alive, and Unforgiven.

As per People magazine, the couple split in November 2021, and after almost 3 years of separation, Lind has now applied for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. John has additionally requested to remove the court's support for both sides.

Furthermore, he is seeking joint legal and physical custody of one of their daughters, Alyvia, which is in line with the custody agreement settled back in 2022. Meanwhile, Woods has not shared any statement related to the divorce until now, and further updates are currently awaited.

Barbara Alyn Woods' family details explored

The Chicago, Illinois native first met John Lind while working together on a show, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show. Lind was an assistant director of the series while she played the role of Diane Szalinski. They reportedly started dating at the same time and exchanged vows in 1999.

While Barbara Alyn Woods remained busy with various projects, including starring as Deborah Scott on One Tree Hill. Over the years, she has also motivated her kids to establish themselves in the industry. The Delusion star's children have managed to get some good roles individually.

Woods' eldest daughter Natalie started her journey by being featured in an episode of One Tree Hill. She continued portraying minor roles on TV shows and was cast as Dana Caldwell in The Goldbergs. The character played an important role in the progress of the period sitcom's storyline.

Natalie Alyn Lind has many other shows under her credits such as Gotham, Tell Me A Story, and Big Sky. She even appeared in some films like Kaboom and Mockingbird.

Barbara Alyn Woods' second daughter Emily is known for her performance in the teen black comedy slasher, The Babysitter. She has been a part of popular films, including Lights Out, Doctor Sleep, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. She also played the younger version of Amanda Clarke in the TV show Revenge.

Alyvia, the youngest daughter of the Sweating Bullets star, has been cast in various famous TV shows since 2011. She has played recurring roles in The Young and the Restless, See Dad Run, and Transparent. She is currently appearing as Lexy Cross in Chucky and Calliope in The Spiderwick Chronicles.

However, Barbara Alyn Woods was last seen as Michelle Cross in Chucky. Woods has not provided any update on when she will return to the screen again. In February 2024, she appeared for an interview with ET, expressing her desire for a possible One Tree Hill reunion in the future.

Barbara Alyn Woods told the outlet that the cast members have been in touch over the years and they are like family members. She stated that all of them have been working to deliver better to the audience after the end of the show.

"I feel very fortunate. Not only has the show had this major resurgence – I actually think it's bigger now than it was when it aired. We just need to keep going, this thing is not going to die."

One Tree Hill premiered on September 23, 2003, and aired for nine seasons until April 4, 2012.