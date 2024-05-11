How many kids does Scott Stapp have? Creed frontman heads for divorce with wife, Jaclyn

Scott Stapp is getting a divorce from his wife, Jaclyn Nesheiwat, after being together since 2006. While neither side has shared a statement on the same, a representative for the Creed vocalist revealed to People magazine that the singer is working to deal with this "difficult time privately."

Scott Stapp has four children. He and Jaclyn Nesheiwat are the parents of three children, and Scott has another son born from his first marriage to Hillaree Burns. A source for People magazine additionally stated that the duo were trying to sort out their issues so that the marriage could last forever.

Notably, the divorce was initially filed by Nesheiwat in 2022 while Stapp did the same last year. Further details about the proceedings are yet to be revealed.

Scott Stapp and Jaclyn Neheiwat have three children together

Scott Stapp had a child named Jagger Stapp with his first wife, Hillaree Burns. Eight years after his divorce from Hillaree, he re-married and welcomed three children with Jaclyn Nesheiwat. As per the Washington Post, they had a daughter named Milan Hayat Stapp in 2007. At the time, his record company revealed that the name derived from Scott's Cherokee roots and his wife's Jordanian upbringing. Milan's name refers to God's creativity and "to give life."

The pair's second child, Daniel Issam Stapp, was born in 2010. Scott even shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), describing the moment as a "true blessing."

"Again, I am reminded of how deeply I love, how deeply I respect, how deeply I admire, and how deeply I appreciate my best friend, my only love, my wife – Jaclyn."

Scott Stapp and Jaclyn Nesheiwat then became the parents of their third child, Anthony Issa, in 2017. In an interview with People magazine, before Anthony was born, Scott stated that it was a "gift" and was happy and excited to add a new member to the family.

"This is a huge surprise, and a blessing, and a miracle. We thought we were done with diapers and pacifiers. This surprise fell into our lap, and we are just on cloud nine!"

More on Scott Stapp and Jaclyn Nesheiwat's personal lives

According to E! News, the pair first met during a fundraising event organized in New York in 2005. They got engaged the same year, and in 2006, their wedding ceremony was held at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

Following their marriage, Scott Stapp was involved in legal trouble and was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport. He was accused of appearing in a drunken condition at a public place. Scott later had to undergo a test to check the alcohol in his blood, which was found to be more than the required limit.

Jaclyn Nesheiwat is popular for her successful career as a model. Her website states that she completed her graduation in marketing and communication from Stetson University. She was attracted to the stage at a very young age and was accompanied by her mother when she participated in her first pageant.

She has hosted events and appeared as a judge for different pageants. She has also been featured on the cover of magazines like Orlando Life, Pregnancy Nation, and others.

In 2008, she won the title of Mrs. Florida America and has traveled to various places worldwide. Stapp's work as an actress has been praised over the years, and she has some popular titles in her filmography, such as Full House and Sex and the City.

Scott Stapp's band, Creed, for which he is the frontman, is currently set to go on the Summer of '99 Tour from July 17, 2024.