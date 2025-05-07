What happened to Rondell Sheridan? That's So Raven actor shares fundraiser to help him fight pancreatitis

Rondell Sheridan, the actor known for his role as Victor Baxter on Disney Channel's That's So Raven, has been hospitalized with severe pancreatitis and is seeking financial assistance through a GoFundMe campaign to cover mounting medical expenses.

In a video shared on Instagram on May 7, Sheridan detailed his health struggles, explaining that he fell ill on April 10 while traveling. Initially misdiagnosed with a gastric issue, the 66-year-old was later admitted to North Ridge Hospital, where he was diagnosed with pancreatitis — a painful inflammation of the pancreas that can lead to serious symptoms such as abdominal pain, fever, rapid pulse, and vomiting.

"On April 10th, I was on the road and got sick. They thought it was gastric. I got home on the 13th and immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge. I was told it's pancreatitis," Sheridan said in the video.

Rondell Sheridan diagnosed with pancreatitis

Rondell Sheridan was tested and was in the hospital for nine days. He thought he was out of danger and, indeed, began to walk, but a few days later, he was informed of the fact that his pancreas was inflamed and needed more time to heal.

Due to the severity of his condition, Sheridan has been unable to work since April 12 and is expected to be mostly bedridden during his recovery. To help cover his medical and living expenses, he launched a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised over $37,000 of its $35,000 goal as of May 8, as per reports by Entertainment Weekly.

The fundraiser was organized by Sheridan's friend, Isabel Beyoso, who emphasized the importance of community support during this challenging time.

"If we can all come together to help him financially for his medical and monthly bills while his body heals, I know this will be one giant stress we can collectively take off his shoulders, so that he can focus ...," Beyoso wrote on the GoFundMe page.

According to People, Rondell Sheridan has garnered support from fans and colleagues alike. Fellow Disney Channel actors, including Jake Thomas and Orlando Jones, have sent well wishes, with Thomas writing, "Get well soon Rondell!" and Jones adding, "Get well soon fam."

Rondell Sheridan is to perform in Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas from July 14 to July 20 in 2025. The tickets are available online through ticketing systems.

Sheridan is not just known for That's So Raven. He has also been in other television shows, including The Jamie Foxx Show, Kenan & Kel, and A Different World. He has also appeared in and directed some episodes of Cory in the House and Raven's Home.

Fans wishing to support Sheridan during his recovery can donate through his GoFundMe campaign, titled "Aid Rondell's Fight Against Severe Pancreatitis."

