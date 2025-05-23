What happened to Sheinelle Jones' husband? Health struggle explored as Today show co-host's partner passes away at 45

The Today Show co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh passed away at the age of 45. The news of his death was announced by the show anchors on Friday, May 23, as per reports by USA Today. Savannah Guthrie revealed during the announcement that Uche was battling an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma, that led to his demise.

"With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and 'Today' co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Guthrie said.

Guthrie further called Uche an "incredible" person and said:

"There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle’s perfect partner in life.”

The Today Show further uploaded the announcement through a post on Instagram. Notably, Sheinelle Jones and her family members have not issued an official statement on her husband's demise as of now.

Sheinelle Jones took a break from her show in December citing reasons related to spending time with her family

The news about Sheinelle Jones' husband's demise came a few months after she had taken a short break from the show in December to focus on her family. In an Instagram post, uploaded next month, Jones wrote:

"Hi everybody ... I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while l've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter."

She further added that she would be back very soon. According to USA Today, several viewers then sent her good wishes in the comment section of her post. At the time, a source told People that the situation in her family was "serious." However, there was no reference to Uche's health condition at the time. Sheinelle too did not reveal anything about it then.

As for her bond with her husband, it has been reported that the two tied the knot back in 2007. They also have three children together: Kayin and twins Clara and Uche. The couple reportedly met at the Northwestern University.

In an article published by Today in October 2014, a glimpse into Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh's relationship was revealed. Sheinelle said:

"I can't even believe I'm admitting this —I was actually his tour guide when he was a senior in high school. I was like what a kind, polite, cute guy."

Sheinelle had further uploaded the announcement about her husband's demise on Instagram through a post, just half an hour ago at the time of writing. Many netizens have shared condolences to the grieving family.

