What role did Sam Anderson play in ‘Lost’? Actor reveals the show’s fans fear getting on a plane with him 

Sam Anderson recently shared that some people get nervous when they see him board a plane, because of his role in Lost. The show, which ran from 2004 to 2010, followed plane crash survivors on a mysterious island.

Sam joined in season two and said the show changed his life. Fans still recognize him for it. He now stars in the drama series Matlock.

Sam Anderson on how his role in Lost still affects him

In an interview with Variety, published on April 27, Anderson spoke about many things, including his role in Lost. He admitted that the show had a huge impact on him, saying:

“That changed everything.”

Anderson played the role of Bernard Nadler, husband of Rose Henderson, who was played by L. Scott Caldwell. Caldwell was in the show from the first season, and Anderson joined in the second.

He revealed that when he and Scott used to get on a plane, it used to garner glances from fellow passengers. He said:

“Sometimes, Scott and I would be traveling on the same flight and as we walked on, we’d see people’s faces like, ‘Get me off this plane; it’s gonna crash.’”

Anderson also touched upon his role with Caldwell in 'Lost', pointing out how the show didn't focus much on them being an interracial couple. He said:

“One of the things I loved about it most was that I think many people thought that someplace along the line, we were going to do an episode about race. And they never did — they normalized it. We were just two people incredibly in love.”

After Anderson's introduction, one character does say:

“So, Rose’s husband’s white. Didn’t see that one coming.”

However, that was the only time they focused on it.

Sam Anderson on his collaboration with Kathy Bates on 'Matlock'

In the new drama show, 'Matlock', Sam Anderson plays Edwin Kingston, husband of the protagonist, Madeline Matlock, played by Kathy Bates. Their chemistry on the show has garnered immense praise from critics and fans alike.

Incidentally, the two actors have known each other for a long time. They met around 40 years ago in a class taught by Jose Quintero, Anderson's mentor. They have also worked together in the past.

In his interview with Variety, Sam Anderson spoke about instantly saying yes to 'Matlock' and heaped praise on his co-star, saying:

“I jumped at it. And I’ll tell you, it has been such a gift. I say that as somebody who is as interested in the craft and how it works as she is, I just landed in co-star heaven.”

“If you have someone like that, all you got to do is look in her eyes and tell the truth.”

Matlock follows lawyer Madeline Matlock, who returns to work in her 70s and takes on a major, high-stakes case. The first season premiered in 2024 with 19 episodes and has been renewed for a second season.

