8 shows to watch if you like 'Matlock' season 1

The ongoing Matlock season 1 has found many takers thanks to its witty screenplay helmed by the talented Kathy Bates. Containing 14 episodes, the finale of Matlock season 1 is scheduled to air on April 3, 2025. Bates plays Madeline Kingston, a widowed lawyer who comes out of retirement to support her family. She joins Jacobson Moore and reports to Skye P. Marshall's Olympia Lawrence.

It cannot be denied that the main draw of Matlock is Bates' character. As she is a senior, her colleagues tend to undermine her abilities. However, Madeline has many tricks up her sleeves that she uses to prove that she is just as valuable as everyone else on the team. Matlock never falters in terms of intelligent humor that keeps the viewer invested.

Like Matlock, there are other engaging shows, mentioned on this list, that blend suspense, drama and humor.

Proven Innocent, The Irrational and six other enjoyable shows like Matlock that are easy to get hooked on

1) Harry's Law (2011)

Matlock fans wouldn't want to miss out on this Kathy Bates starrer (Image via NBC)

Like Matlock season 1, Harry's Law also features Kathy Bates in the lead. She plays Harriet Korn, a patent lawyer who is fired from her job. Containing two seasons and 34 episodes, this show follows Harriet aka Harry as she switches gears to become a criminal defense lawyer. She runs her office out of a shoe store with the help of a resourceful secretary and a determined group of associates.

Bates has always had a knack for playing strong and clever characters who the audience finds endearing and she certainly brings her A-game in Harry's Law. In terms of the writing, the show does well to showcase cases that bring to light the flaws of the justice system.

Like Matlock, this is the kind of show that is ideal for casual watching and yet makes people think just enough to keep them invested in everything that is happening on the screen.

Where to watch: Harry's Law is available on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Plex.

2) Ms. Hammurabi (2018)

Like Matlock, this show boasts relatable central characters (Image via JTBC)

It is obvious from Matlock season 1 that looks can be deceiving. Even though Madeline Kingston's age makes her colleagues judge her abilities, she soon proves that she is both clever and competent. The central character in Ms. Hammurabi is also often misjudged because people see her jovial nature as a sign of ineptitude.

In this show containing 16 episodes, Go Ara plays Park Cha Oh-reum, a rookie judge with a bright and unapologetic personality who isn't afraid to bend the system to protect the innocent. Her unconventional methods and idealistic way of thinking start to rub off on her fellow judges, Kim Myung-soo's Lim Ba-reun and Sung Dong-il's Han Se-sang.

Unlike shows that focus on lawyers, of which there are many, there are very few shows that particularly focus on judges and the work that goes on behind the scenes which is why Ms. Hammurabi tends to stand out. It also helps that the show explores a lot of modern-day issues that viewers will be able to connect to.

Where to watch: Ms. Hammurabi can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video, Viki and Tubi.

3) Proven Innocent (2019)

Proven Innocent, like Matlock, thrives on interesting cases (Image via Facebook Page)

Like Matlock season 1, Proven Innocent also features a determined female lawyer who has something to prove. Containing 13 episodes, the show stars Rachelle Lefevre, Vincent Kartheiser, Nikki M. James, Russell Hornsby and others.

The narrative focuses on the employees of a law firm who take on wrongful conviction cases. Lefevre's character, Madeline Scott, is particularly driven and actually understands what her clients are going through because she was wrongfully convicted herself when she was young.

The main highlight of the show has to be the way the tight screenplay is able to fuse the suspenseful cases with just enough emotion to boost audience connection. Proven Innocent, like Matlock, thrives on interesting plot progressions and relatable characters.

Where to watch: Proven Innocent is available for streaming on Disney+ and Prime Video.

4) For Life (2020)

This show is inspired by the true story of Isaac Wright Jr. (Image via ABC)

Madeline Kingston in Matlock season 1 is a character who the audience wants to root for and the same is the case with the protagonist of For Life. Containing two seasons and 23 episodes, the show stars Nicholas Pinnock in the lead. He plays Aaron Wallace, a club owner who is wrongly convicted of drug trafficking.

As she serves his life sentence, he finds a way to practice law and help fellow desperate inmates who are at risk of losing their freedom because they are unfamiliar with how the judicial system works. The work that he does threatens people in high positions who do everything they can to try and stop him.

Unlike Matlock season 1, For Life feels more intense as it is inspired by a true story. The realistic narrative showcases how people can be set up and framed for crimes that they have not committed. It also portrays how wrongful convictions can derail an innocent person's life.

Where to watch: For Life can be viewed on Hulu and Prime Video.

5) Juvenile Justice (2022)

Like Matlock, this show features an intelligent and observant female lead (Image via Netflix)

Juvenile Justice's lead has a strong moral compass just like Matlock's Madeline. Containing 10 episodes, the show focuses on Shim Eun-seok, a strict judge of the Juvenile Court portrayed by Kim Hye-soo. The people around her don't have a good impression of her because Eun-seok doesn't shy away from severe punishment for juvenile offenders.

Shim Eun-seok is a character that the audience learns to admire over the course of the narrative. Even though she has a tough demeanor, it becomes evident, with time, that she has reasons for being harsh on young offenders. Kim Hye-soo deserves credit for capturing her character's personal trauma and professional ethics rooted in a deep understanding of juvenile crime.

The show really excels in portraying the other side of juvenile crime, from the perspective of confused and impulsive teenagers who aren't always aware of the consequences of their actions.

Where to watch: Juvenile Justice is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) Doctor Lawyer (2022)

This show is the mix of a medical drama and a legal thriller (Image via Disney+)

In Matlock season 1, Madeline's acute understanding of the law helps her work around tough problems. The protagonist of Doctor Lawyer also possesses vital knowledge that works to his advantage when he tries cases. Containing 16 episodes, this South Korean show stars So Ji-sub, Shin Sung-rok and Im Soo-hyang.

Ji-sub plays Han Yi-han who used to be a well-known surgeon. However, his life takes a turn when he becomes involved in a rigged operation. He then becomes a lawyer specializing in medical litigation to fight for the unfortunate victims who have lost their lives due to medical malpractice.

It is not easy to merge medical procedures with court cases but Doctor Lawyer manages to find the sweet spot wherein both elements are highlighted equally and combine to create an engaging drama that is both enlightening and moving.

Where to watch: Doctor Lawyer can be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

7) The Irrational (2023)

The Irrational, like Matlock, thrives on a intelligent screenplay and clever dialogue (Image via NBC)

Madeline's methods in Matlock season 1 aren't exactly by the book but they always deliver. The Irrational also puts the limelight on a character who chooses to approach things in a manner that is different from the usual norm but still achieves the desired results.

In the lead is Jesse L. Martin who plays Professor Alec Mercer, a professor of behavioral psychology. When the police and the FBI are tasked with high-stakes criminal cases, they bring him in to help them with his expert advice.

Containing two seasons and 26 episodes, this show showcases how astute observation skills and proper analysis can benefit investigations. Martin's realistic performance is elevated by the inclusion of several intriguing side characters who add their own flair to the exciting narrative.

Where to watch: The Irrational can be streamed on Peacock, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

8) Miss Night and Day (2024)

This show is both suspenseful and emotional (Image via JTBC)

Like Madeline in Matlock season 1, the lead also has to face ageism at the workplace. Containing 16 episodes, the show stars Lee Jung-eun, Jung Eun-ji, Choi Jin-hyuk and Baek Seo-hoo, among others.

Eun-ji plays Lee Mi-jin, an intelligent 28-year-old who is having a hard time finding a secure job. Her troubles multiply when she is struck by a mysterious condition that turns her into a much older woman from sunrise to sunset. When her older version is able to land a job at the Seohan District Prosecutors' Office, she decides to create a fake identity just to keep the job.

Matlock's Madeline finds ways to use her age to her advantage and Lee Mi-jin does the same when she assumes the identity of Lim Soon. The show blends elements of mystery with clever humor, endearing romance and emotional family drama, all of which combine to create an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Miss Night and Day is available for streaming on Netflix.

These well-made shows, like Matlock, feature compelling protagonists who have a certain charm about them that endears them to viewers of all ages.

