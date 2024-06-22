What is seminoma cancer? Ink Master star Ryan Hadley passes away at 46 after revealing unsuccessful chemotherapy

Actor Ryan Hadley, known for appearing as a contestant in Ink Master, has passed away at 46. The news was announced in a statement posted on the tattoo artist's Instagram account on Friday, June 21, 2024. It read:

"Ryan left this world last night surrounded by loved ones. While his life was cut short, in that time he left a legacy behind in both the art and tattoo world. He loved his many fans, his friends and clients, and most of all his children. He’ll be missed and always remembered. A legend forever. #rip #f*ckcancer"

Per his socials, Hadley revealed he underwent a round of chemotherapy in 2022 when he shared an IG post showing him with a client and the caption, "Caught me laughing and my hair was finally coming back after the chemotherapy. Good times." In December 2023, he disclosed that he had been diagnosed with seminoma.

Per Medicine Plus, seminoma is a type of testicular cancer that begins in germ cells in men. It is a slow-growing form of cancer and is generally found in men in their 40s and 50s.

In April 2024, Ryan Hadley announced that his round of chemotherapy wasn't a success

Ryan Hadley appeared in the sixth season of the tattoo reality TV competition, Ink Master (2015). The Indiana native was an apprentice under mentor Mark S. "St. MarQ" Agee in the show. The premise of the sixth season featured masters and their apprentices, and they competed in an elimination-style competition.

Following an early elimination from the show, he continued his career as a tattoo artist, sharing photos of his work on social media. This year marked Hadley's over two-decade-long career in the industry.

Last December, he revealed his cancer diagnosis in an IG post, adding that he was undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

At the time, he shared that he doesn't like people to know about his problems, adding that he was hospitalized earlier than anticipated. He confessed that his last round of aggressive treatment "nearly killed (him) and (he) was scared."

He started a GoFundMe page to help with the treatment and provide for his family as he undergoes the treatment.

"I’m here and not giving up not now not ever. I’m not ready to leave this earth yet without giving my precious loved ones a good life before leaving this body," he wrote.

In a separate IG post, Ryan Hadley shared an update about the chemotherapy and thanked his well-wishers. He wrote:

"I do thank you for all the support that everyone has giving me and I do appreciate the kindness. I’m only 45yrs and I’m not ready to leave here yet. I will not abandoned my children and loved ones. I’m here fighting one day at a time."

In April 2024, Ryan Hadley announced that "chemotherapy wasn’t a success." He explained that the treatment was not for him and that the cancer had spread to his liver and lungs, adding that it was non-treatable. He wrote:

"I may be around for another week or maybe another 3 months, either way it tears me apart that I’m leaving my children behind. Death doesn’t scare me in any way.. it’s the fact of abandonment with my kids is what pisses me off and there’s nothing I can do about it."

On Monday, June 17, his family asked for end-of-life donations in a heartbreaking Instagram post, adding, "Ryan would like to thank everyone for their support over the years. He's always taken great pride in his work."

Ryan Hadley is survived by his wife and children.