Ink Master 2022 (season 14): Where to follow the contestants on Instagram?

Season 14 of Ink Master is set to premiere on September 7. Featuring ten tattoo artists from previous seasons of the show, viewers will see a neck-to-neck competition amongst the best of the best artists who are all aiming for the title. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Ink Master contestants compete in various tattoo challenges that not only test the artists’ technical skills but also their on-the-spot creativity, where they must create and execute an original tattoo on command. Challenges focus on different tattooing techniques, such as shading, line and proportion, and styles including photorealism, Tribal, American traditional, and pin-up."

The judges for the upcoming season are Ryan Ashley, Nikko Hurtado, and Ami James.

Ever since viewers came to know of the participants who are all set to appear on the show, they have been eager to learn more about the artists who are competing for the title this season. Read on to find out more about the artists and their Instagram handles!

Find these contestants of Ink Master season 14 on Instagram

1) Angel Rose (season 11, 13)

Angel Rose Fergerstrom is a tattoo artist from Maui, Hawaii. Her work has been highly influenced by graphite realism and pen-and-ink art. This makes her designs very dark, saturated with black and grey. The artist also has a passion for bright, colourful, illustrative, and neo-traditional tattooing.

Viewers of the show can follow her at @theangelrose.

2) Bob Jones (season 13)

Bob Jones moved from Minnesota to Portland as a child and has a biomech and color illustrative style, which he describes as patterns of the human body represented as aliens and robots. The Portland-based tattoo artist has been in the business for about ten years. Apart from appearing in season 13, the artist is all set to appear in the upcoming season 14 of the show.

Viewers can follow him at @badcaseofpurpose.

3) Chris Shockley (season 11)

Chris Shockley is a Blackwood native who appeared in the season 11 of Ink Master in 2018. He is currently a tattoo artist at Hocus Pocus Tattoo of Oaklyn. Despite having vocational training in design and pre-engineering, Shockley chose tattooing as his career, which he was interested in since he was four years of age.

Viewers can follow him at @chrisshockleytattooer2.

4) Creepy Jason (season 12)

Season 12's Creepy Jason specializes in illustrative tattoos. He is currently a tattoo artist at House of Madness Tattoos in Hampstead, and his expertise in tattooing includes Color Neo-traditional, New School, and macbre Black and Grey.

Viewers can follow him at @creepy_jason.

5) Deanna James (season 10)

Deanna James is a tattoo artist based in Dallas, Texas. She is the owner and resident artist at Eden Body Art Studios which is located in North Dallas. She entered the tattoo industry after graduating and also finished in the top-5 in season 10 of Ink Master.

Viewers can follow her at @deanna_art.

6) Gian Karle (season 8)

Puerto Rican tattoo artist Gian discovered the art of tattooing in 2009. In 2013, he worked with one of the most recognized tattoo artists on the Island of PR, Juan “Papito” Lopez. It was under his influence that he developed a love for neo-traditional tattoos, and he still specializes in it.

Viewers can follow him at @giankarle.

7) Hiram Casas (season 13)

Cases is a black-and-gray specialist and co-owner of Basilica Tattoo. As an artist and former graphic designer from Havana, Cuba, Hiram discovered his love for drawing at a very young age. He was introduced to the world of sculpting, painting, and digital arts at the Fine Arts Academy of Havana from where he graduated.

Viewers can follow him at @hiramksas.

8) Holli Marie (season 12)

24-year-old Holli Marie appeared in season 12 of Ink Master: Battle of The Sexes. The tattoo artist from Deep River, Connecticut has six years of experience as a tattoo artist. She also excels in traditional tattoo work with a knack for black and gray and watercolor.

Viewers can follow her at @hollimarieart.

9) Katie McGowan (season 6, 9)

Katie McGown is an Arkansas native and is the owner of her tattoo shop, Love Spell Tattoo. She was first introduced to the audience in season 6 of Ink Master. McGown competed on the show with her mentor, Matt O'Baugh, finishing in eighth place. She then returned to the show in season 10 with her mentor and came second in the live finale.

Viewers can follow her at @katietattoos.

10) Pon (season 12)

Pon DeMan has been a tattoo artist for the past 20 years. His tattooing is heavily influenced by traditional New York tattooing, which consists of bold outlines, heavy shading, and bright colors. He works at a number of places like Hustler Butter, Saniderm Medical Skincare, etc.

Viewers can follow him at @ponnyc.

Ink Master season 14 will premiere on Wednesday, September 7 on Paramount+.

