What is stage IV neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer? Paul Teal's fiancé addresses health battles after the actor's death at 35

The popular One Tree Hill actor, Paul Teal, tragically passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the age of 35. While the actor’s agent, Susan Tolar confirmed the news of his passing away by revealing that he breathed his last in Raleigh, North Carolina, his fiancée posted an emotional message on Instagram where she revealed that he was battling with cancer.

Posting a picture of herself with Paul, Emilia wrote:

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024. Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

In her emotional post, she also stated:

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

Furthermore, Emilia also spoke to TMZ and claimed that Paul was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer in April, this year, and since then, he has been battling hard to defeat the disease. As per Cancer.org, Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor develops inside the pancreas, however, stage four means that the cancer has spread to other organs as well.

Paul Teal’s fiancée reveals that the actor shot for The Hunting Wives while he was battling cancer

As Paul’s fiancée, Emilia, spoke to TMZ, she revealed that during the course of his treatment, the actor shot for a whole new series, The Hunting Wives. She also claimed that Paul Teal used to exclaim that working and being around the cast and crew helped him battle hard. Emilia said to TMZ:

“He was the most talented man I’ve ever met. When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him. He was the most diligent and dedicated person. I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. That’s what makes this loss even more tragic."

While more details about Paul’s disease are not available as the family has not yet revealed a statement, however, American Cancer Society states on their website that pancreatic cancer is a rare disease as 1 in 56 men, and 1 in 60 women are diagnosed with the disease.

Furthermore, the cancer is differentiated by stages, since Emilia revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 of the disease, Cancer.org clarified that stage 4 particularly means that the tumor was bigger in size, and might have grown out of the pancreas to spread to other organs. Furthermore, it can also mean that it might have spread to the lymph nodes, too.

As Paul Teal passed away, fans from all over the globe are mourning the tragic death. At the same time, his colleagues are also penning down emotional notes for the actor as he passed away at a young age. However, at the moment, the family has not yet revealed the details about the funeral and memorial services.

Born in 1989 in Wilmington, North Carolina, Paul Teal is known for his work in several TV shows and films, such as The Walking Dead: World Beyond, George & Tammy, The Staircase, Deep Water, Fear Street: Part Two, Outer Banks, and American Rust.

