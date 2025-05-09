When did Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee separate? ‘Grey's Anatomy’ star accuses ex-wife of violating their children’s healthcare custody order 

Actor Jesse Williams, known for his portrayal of Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy, recently sought an injunction with the court against his former wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. The actor alleged that she violated a court order granting him sole legal custody over their children's medical decisions.

Jesse Williams and Drake-Lee were dating since the mid-2000s when he was still a high school teacher in New York. Their relationship began in 2007, and they married in September 2012 after five years of dating. In an interview with USA Today, released on October 14, 2010, Williams opened up Drake-Lee, stating:

"I was a teacher when I met her, so she's been with me through all different facets of my career. She's stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin. We know each other in and out."

According to the documents obtained by People magazine, Jesse Williams filed for divorce on April 11, 2017, and they finalized it in October 2020. The couple has two children. They welcomed Sadie in December 2013, and Maceo in October 2015.

At first, both spouses agreed with joint legal and physical custody of the children, as per Us Weekly. However, the post-divorce period was reportedly full of conflicts associated with the custody of their children.

Jesse Williams accused Drake-Lee of denying access to the children and observing the time he could spend with the children. Drake-Lee responded by filing for sole custody, both physical and legal. Since Williams' schedule changed frequently, Drake-Lee seemingly took on the role of the caregiver. The court finally provided them with the 50-50 shared legal custody in 2018.

Jesse Williams: Custody battles after divorce

Jesse Williams and Drake-Lee have two kids together (Image via ijessewilliams/Instagram)

The Grey’s Anatomy star and his ex-wife, Drake-Lee, had a recent conflict involving the dental treatment for their daughter, Sadie. Williams accused Drake-Lee of delaying, hence putting the health of the child at risk. Us Weekly reported that the actor was handed sole custody of their child's healthcare needs in March 2025.

According to the same publication, the court documents filed on May 6, 2025, claimed that his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, violated his rights and allegedly threatened legal action against their children's orthodontist. The court filing read:

“During our meeting with the children’s orthodontist when we were to discuss, among other things, the doctor’s game plan for treating Sadie’s impacted upper right canine tooth and the growing cyst around her tooth. Aryn aggressively told the doctor she does not consent to treatment and that she will SUE the doctor if he touches the children. The orthodontist promptly asked us to leave.”

Williams reportedly noted that the orthodontist, surprised by the aggression, asked them to leave, and the actor’s daughter was shocked by her mother’s alleged behavior. The court filing further read:

“What is wrong with Mom? Did we get kicked out? Why does she keep doing this? Why won’t she let me get braces. Can we just go back without her?”

Only Murders in the Building season 3 Jesse Williams also claimed that Sadie needed dental treatment since August 2024, yet Drake-Lee persistently declined to provide the essential treatment. He added that the delay perhaps compromised the health of their daughter in the process.

These actions seemingly prompted Williams to file an emergency motion on Tuesday, May 6, to obtain proper medical attention. He asked the court to grant Ex Parte orders to enable him to undertake other necessary treatments without any consent or participation from Drake-Lee.

Aryn responded, alleging that Jesse’s motions were “riddled with confusion and lies,” while noting that his requests were beneficial for him rather than for the children.

Following his concern of interference by Aryn Drake-Lee, the judge ruled in favor of Jesse Williams, in proceeding with his daughter’s forthcoming dental treatment. The court also advised his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, not to interfere with the children’s medical care.

