Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 17: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

Grey's Anatomy season 21 has been an emotional rollercoaster, featuring intense performances, intricate medical storylines, and the constantly changing relationships of Grey Sloan Memorial physicians.

In its 21st season, the medical drama continues to be as relevant and emotionally engaging as it was initially. The upcoming episode 17, Love You Like a Love Song, introduces Jo and Link's surprise wedding arrangements to center stage, with unresolved plot lines continuing to build.

Last week's Papa Was a Rollin' Stone was a heart-wrenching heavy hitter that had fans in suspense. Grey's Anatomy season 21 is gearing up for huge character milestones, and episode 17 will deliver on romantic highs as well as drama lows.

As one couple readies to move a major step forward, others hover on the precipice of catastrophe. With so much at play, this episode may prove pivotal for more than one central character.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Release date and time

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 17 will be airing on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10 pm ET on ABC. The mid-week time slot has been a standard for the show for years, and viewers can watch live or catch up on-demand later.

Here’s when the episode will be available in other major time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time ET (Eastern Time) Thursday, May 8, 2025 10:00 PM CT (Central Time) Thursday, May 8, 2025 9:00 PM MT (Mountain Time) Thursday, May 8, 2025 8:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) Thursday, May 8, 2025 7:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, May 9, 2025 2:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Friday, May 9, 2025 4:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, May 9, 2025 7:30 AM

Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 17 can be seen on ABC, either in real-time through cable or streaming through the ABC website and app with a login from a provider.

The show will also appear the next day via Hulu. Fans have other alternatives to stream from Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV for those using live TV plans.

What to expect from episode 17

In Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 17, Jo Wilson and Atticus "Link" Lincoln are walking down the aisle in what is shaping up to be a sentimental and potentially disastrous wedding day.

The pair, inspired by a patient's postponed ceremony in episode 16, opted to take advantage of an unexpected venue vacancy and get married just four days later.

Though viewers can anticipate sentimental moments and heartfelt vows, longtime viewers are aware that weddings at Grey Sloan never go off without some surprise drama.

Somewhere else in the episode, Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt will become entangled in a case around a familiar figure from their history, which may reopen old feelings or tensions.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 has pushed character development hard this year, and this subplot will likely push them to their limits.

Simone Griffith and Lucas Adams, who have faced growing tension in recent episodes, will reportedly clash again, possibly over differing medical approaches.

Their romantic and professional relationship remains in flux, making every case they tackle together another layer of pressure.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 16 recap

Episode 16 was packed with emotional depth and intensity. Dr. Amelia Shepherd took center stage as she readied to perform a high-risk brain operation on nine-year-old Dylan.

The matter was intensely personal—her brother Derek, dead, had made a similar surgery in the past and botched it.

Amelia, beset by worry and pressure, succeeded nonetheless. But, with a horrific irony, Dylan died after seemingly reviving, casting the future into doubt.

At the same time, Jo and Link tended to a young woman awaiting marriage, Mariana, whose experience caused them to think about their relationship.

Jo was encouraged to propose that they were going to have weddings at the same place after Mariana's breakup, initiating the wedding process for episode 17.

Winston and Jules treated an auto accident victim, but the case became personal for Winston. A fight with the accident victim's neglectful dad exposed Winston's unresolved trauma with his father.

Although he subsequently distanced himself from Jules, his emotional vulnerability was representative of important character development.

Simone and Lucas faced miscommunication issues when Lucas discovered Simone hadn't planned for him to move in after all.

His frustration caused conflict, leaving their future in limbo as Grey's Anatomy season 21 drives them to a life-changing moment.

Catch the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy season 21 streaming on ABC.

