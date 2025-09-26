When did Sacha Baron Cohen get divorced with Isla Fisher? Relationship timeline explored as star seen with 27-year-old model

Sacha Baron Cohen was seen with OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer at a restaurant in an undisclosed location on Thursday, September 25. This comes just over three months after the former's divorce from Isla Fisher was finalized.

As per The Sun, Palmer, 27, left a restaurant at around 10:30 pm before Cohen followed, wearing a cap. They first met last month in Ibiza during Taika Waititi's 50th birthday party. Palmer is a friend of Waititi's wife, Rita Ora.

About Cohen and Palmer's visit to the restaurant, an insider told The Sun:

“Sacha and Hannah arrived at 8.30pm. They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation. Despite the age difference they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about. They walked out separately but got into the same car.”

This comes after Sacha Baron Cohen's divorce from Isla Fisher was confirmed on June 13 this year. The couple met in 2001 and got married in 2010. However, they announced in April 2024 that they had been quietly separated since 2023.

Following the completion of their divorce, the couple wrote on their Instagram accounts:

“Our divorce has now been finalised. We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children.

"We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have three children together - daughters Olive and Elula and son, Montgomery.

More about Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's relationship and separation

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher had met at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2001. In an interview, the Borat actor recalled their first meeting and said (via The Sun):

"We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people at the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."

They have three children together, with daughter, Olive, born in 2007, and Elula, born in 2010. They also got married in 2010. In 2015, Fisher gave birth to their son, Montgomery.

In April 2024, the couple shared a picture of themselves in white tennis attire on their Instagram stories and announced their separation in 2023. They wrote in the caption:

"After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Meanwhile, Isla Fischer appeared to take a dig at Sacha Baron Cohen after their divorce as she posted on Instagram:

“For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free’ here’s an update for you. Nowadays 80 per cent of women are against marriage. Why? They realise it’s not worth buying an entire pig just to get a little sausage.”

She also said in an interview that she has gone through a "tough couple of years" but didn't clarify further.

