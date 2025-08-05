  • home icon
  Who is Byron Barnett? All about retired reporter in the light of his death at 69

Who is Byron Barnett? All about retired reporter in the light of his death at 69

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 05, 2025 07:35 GMT
Byron Barnett
Byron Barnett (Image via Facebook/Byron Barnett)

Byron Barnett, the retired and iconic WHDH reporter, has died at 69. The Channel 7 journalist was battling cancer and passed away on Sunday, August 3, surrounded by loved ones.

Byron Barnett was a reporter for WHDH-TV for 38 years before retiring in 2021. He covered numerous major events over the years and helped build a community in Boston. He reported on Barack Obama's first presidential inauguration in 2009 and also covered the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster at Cape Canaveral in 1986.

Barnett was born in Minneapolis and studied at Roosevelt Senior High School. He went to Adolphus College before graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1977. He started his career with the TV station KTSP in the Twin Cities and moved to Boston in 1983 to join WHDH, staying there until his retirement in 2021.

Barnett is survived by his wife, Kathleen, whom he married in 1985. It's unclear if they had children together.

More about Byron Barnett's career with WHDH

Bob Ward and Byron Barnett (Image via X/@Bward3)
Bob Ward and Byron Barnett (Image via X/@Bward3)

Bryon Barnett joined WHDH in 1983 and went on to cover numerous big events. He reported on every presidential election in the United States from 1984 until his retirement. His coverage included topics like politics, crime, court cases, terrorism, and major weather events.

He interviewed prominent figures such as former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Muhammad Ali. After his death, WHDH General Manager Jimmy Rogers spoke about how Barnett built strong connections with multiple communities in Boston. He ran a community affairs show called Urban Update. Rogers said (via Boston Globe):

“It was really a tie between himself, the station, and the viewership and the Boston community at large. He was well respected all around the block, from us here at the station down to viewers in Plymouth and up to New Hampshire. I think he connected with everybody.”
Byron Barnett was also inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017.

Tributes pour in after Byron Barnett's death

Barnett's friend and WHDH colleague, Jonathan Hall, posted about his death on Instagram on Monday, August 4. He said Byron Barnett died "peacefully" in Minneapolis, surrounded by family.

"Simply, everyone loved the man. He was such a good reporter and communicator who loved a nasty Nor’easter, or ball game, or presidential race. He covered many of them. He famously grilled Belichick. He even interviewed Muhammad Ali!"
Hall also shared that he had met Barnett on June 5, adding:

"We met for dinner when he was in town June 5th. Byron looked great - we just don’t know how much time we have on this planet."

Hall further offered his condolences to Barnett's family.

Steve Cooper, another one of Barnett's WHDH colleagues, shared a post on X for him, writing:

"Sad announcement from 7News today as we remember one of the legends of the Boston broadcasting world…Byron Barnett who spent nearly 40 years at 7News prior to his retirement has passed away…Byron was kind,caring and above all a true professional…he will be missed."
Jimmy Rogers also offered his condolences and hailed his career.

Edited by Shreya Das
